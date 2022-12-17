NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Prolific Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has a knack for finishing a season with a flourish. Reed passed for four touchdowns and a New Orleans Bowl-record 497 yards, leading Western Kentucky to a 44-23 victory over South Alabama on Wednesday night. “He played his most complete game tonight,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “Elite players, when they’re put on a platform … they show up.” It was just the latest memorable season-ending performance for Reed. He set Division II title-game records in 2019 by passing for 523 yards and six TDs in West Florida’s 48-40 victory over Minnesota State.

