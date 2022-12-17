Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Instant breakdown of Sixers’ win vs. Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers went for six consecutive wins against the Detroit Pistons and got what they were looking for. The Sixers looked like the better team for the overwhelming majority of the contest and took the win by a score of 113-93. Joel Embiid and James Harden led the way but this win was more […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers’ win vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid’s post-injury assessment of James Harden will thrill Sixers fans
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden’s foot injury is firmly a thing of the past now. The Philadelphia 76ers have now won six games in a row following Harden’s clunky return to the court. The Sixers torched the Detroit Pistons by a score of 113-93, showing once again how good they can be when Harden and Joel Embiid play well together.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Warriors bleak outlook
For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.
Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season
When it comes to the 2019 NBA Draft Class, no one would pay much attention to Bol Bol’s stock in the card market over that of Ja Morant or Zion Williamson. After impressing in a single pre-season and fizzling out after, most in the hobby learned the hard way regarding the 7’2″ forward/center. But in […] The post Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years
Domantas Sabonis has been dominant for the the Sacramento Kings in recent weeks, and his incredible play has allowed him to make history not seen in 52 years. While several players today like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic (to name a few) could easily record triple-doubles and put up crazy numbers, what Sabonis […] The post Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. Winners of their last six games, the Sixers are looking strong on both sides of the floor. Their strides on offense look particularly promising as Joel Embiid starts to show more of his playmaking abilities. In a dominant, nearly-wire-to-wire victory over the Detroit Pistons, Embiid tallied […] The post 1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ayo Dosunmu sounds off after game-winner vs. Hawks
Ayo Dosunmu played the hero for the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, as he delivered the game-winning basket in their 110-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. It was a nice rebound for Dosunmu, especially after playing just very limited minutes in Tuesday night’s 113-103 win over the Miami Heat in South Beach. After the Hawks game, […] The post Ayo Dosunmu sounds off after game-winner vs. Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The underlying reason behind unrest, ‘frustration’ among Bulls vets, revealed
Everything is not alright within the Chicago Bulls right now. It actually feels that this team is on the brink of imploding anytime soon. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office announces a major blockbuster trade in the immediate future. As it turns out, there...
Julius Randle’s stern message after Knicks’ 8-game win streak ends
All good things come to an end. With every fleeting high comes an inevitably crushing low, and the New York Knicks learned that the hard way on Wednesday night. Despite Julius Randle’s best efforts, the Knicks saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end after losing to the Toronto Raptors, 113-106, due to an incredible 52-point explosion from Pascal Siakam.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam joined an elite club of NBA stars after exploding for 52 points in their win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. New York has always been considered the mecca of basketball, thanks to its passionate fanbase. With that said, it’s always hard for opposing teams to score […] The post Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
De’Aaron Fox hints at message to referee that got him ejected in Kings vs. Lakers
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox fired back at the official who ejected him in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Fox was ejected late in the fourth quarter after he complained about a no-call on what was a clear foul from Patrick Beverley. It’s understandable that he would be frustrated with such […] The post De’Aaron Fox hints at message to referee that got him ejected in Kings vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
WATCH: Timberwolves Anthony Edwards goes full LeBron James on epic Luka Doncic chase-down block
There’s no denying that Anthony Edwards has now established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the NBA today. However, what some folks might tend to overlook is the Minnesota Timberwolves star puts in on the defensive end. In case you’re one of those who have...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics showered with boos amid blowout vs. Pacers
There’s been a lot for Boston Celtics fans to cheer about this season. They have the second best record in the NBA at 22-9. They have shown no lingering effects of having their head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire season. Their offense has been historic and demolishing teams all season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as arguably the best duo in the league and Tatum in particular is playing at an MVP-level. The team appears dead set on getting back to the NBA Finals. But on Wednesday, the Celtics found themselves in a big hole at home against the Indiana Pacers and their home fans made sure to let them know how they felt.
Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on Nets not playing on Christmas
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets may be one of the most talented teams in the NBA right now, but they won’t be playing on Christmas day. Durant has no qualms about that or whatsoever, though, admitting that he might be the one to blame for their exclusion. To recall, there were plenty of uncertainty about his future in Brooklyn during the offseason. When the NBA was scheduling games, it was unclear if KD and his running mate Kyrie Irving would even be part of the team when the holiday season rolls around.
