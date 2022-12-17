Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Foods to avoid sharing with your pets this Christmas
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season brings great food for your family and your pets. There is no shortage of treats, rich foods, and relatives around the house, but experts said not all foods are good foods to share with your furry friends. While chocolate and...
Holiday traveler visiting for warmer weather reacts to artic blast along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If holiday movies have taught anyone anything, is that airports are crazy this time of year, however, it seems like Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) is the exception. Ryan Betcher, the airport spokesman, said while it hasn’t been too busy for MYR, that isn’t...
Tips to keep your energy bill from spiking as temps plummet in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jack Frost may be nipping at your nose this holiday weekend as temperatures along the Grand Strand drop dramatically, and the frigid weather will most likely make many want to turn up their heat. In Horry County, the average electric bill is around $130...
Horry County resident displays holiday light show synced to music
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County resident is making Christmas extra special for neighbors and those passing by this year. David Maxwell has been setting up his holiday light display since early November but has been planning it all year long. Some of it was made by...
Community Christmas Dinner: Volunteers prepare 22,000 pounds of chicken for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 34th annual Community Christmas Dinner is Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Volunteers are busy preparing close to 34,000 pounds of food. There are over 22,000 pounds of chicken alone, which is enough to feed 14,000 people. It takes hundreds of volunteers to pull off...
'Make the world a better place:' Surfside Beach seniors make cookies for people in need
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holidays are meant to be spent with the ones you love, but for some folks, that’s not always the case. That’s why a group of ladies in Surfside Beach is spreading the holiday cheer in the best way they know how – with cookies.
Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt as you hunt for gifts at Tanger Outlets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — With Christmas less than a week away, it’s crunch time for holiday shopping. At Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach you can go on an ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Scavenger Hunt as you hunt for gifts. Elves are hiding throughout the complex. Stop...
Heat lamps donated to keep animals warm at Darlington County shelter
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nucor Steele donated 24 heat lamps and installed electrical outlets and wires Tuesday for them to be placed in kennels at the Darlington Humane Society's shelter. The company and its interns made sure the wiring and cords were safely installed and out of the...
Humane Society of NMB urges residents to bring in pets during extreme temperatures
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is urging residents to bring their pets inside as the temperatures continue to drop. An ordinance in the city states that anytime the National Weather Service issues an alert, dogs cannot be left outside and unattended. If no alert is issued, there are...
Winter Wonderland at the Beach shuts down Family Fun Zone for the season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — The Family Funzone at Myrtle Beach's Winter Wonderland at the Beach had to shut down early. Officials say the inflatables cannot be safely operated with high wind gusts and rainy weather. It was scheduled to resume on Thursday, but is now finished for the...
HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
1 week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in South Carolina
(WPDE) — Individuals in Horry and Georgetown counties who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 28 and benefits are available from Oct. 2, 2022,...
Blessing Tree in NMB spreads more than just Christmas cheer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A local group is inspiring the North Myrtle Beach community with a Christmas tree made out of seashells. Myrtle Beach Girlfriends created "The Blessing Tree." On the underside of each shell is a bible verse to bless someone's day. The group made it...
Crews caution parents after 'young person' suffers burns playing with flames
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fire crews are asking parents to be on the lookout after a child in Horry County suffered burns playing with a flammable liquid and open flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said they recently ran an emergency in which a young person said they "did a dumb thing."
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges
(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
HGTC student launches fashion collection, goes viral on TikTok
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A former athlete and current Horry Georgetown Technical College student is turning tragedy into triumph with a new passion for fashion. “I always dressed differently; I was always made fun of for dressing differently," said Valentino Temple. Most athletes have a similar style, and...
Carolina Forest Goodwill evacuated as crews put out fire, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Goodwill was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a fire. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:09 p.m. to the 2000 block of Oakheart Road for a reported commercial structure fire. Photos of the scene show a ladder going up...
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
