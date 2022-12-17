ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

Foods to avoid sharing with your pets this Christmas

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season brings great food for your family and your pets. There is no shortage of treats, rich foods, and relatives around the house, but experts said not all foods are good foods to share with your furry friends. While chocolate and...
HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
Blessing Tree in NMB spreads more than just Christmas cheer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A local group is inspiring the North Myrtle Beach community with a Christmas tree made out of seashells. Myrtle Beach Girlfriends created "The Blessing Tree." On the underside of each shell is a bible verse to bless someone's day. The group made it...
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges

(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
HGTC student launches fashion collection, goes viral on TikTok

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A former athlete and current Horry Georgetown Technical College student is turning tragedy into triumph with a new passion for fashion. “I always dressed differently; I was always made fun of for dressing differently," said Valentino Temple. Most athletes have a similar style, and...
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
