BLIZZARD WARNINGS: Difficult travel, whiteout conditions expected Thursday and Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, wind, and cold will create difficult and dangerous travel in eastern Iowa and much of the Midwest ahead of the Christmas holiday. BOTTOM LINE: BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY. The bulk of the snow will fall Wednesday evening...
Road crews in Iowa face challenges with long-duration winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — "We just can't stress enough with the forecast of this system that how dangerous this could be," those are the words from the Winter Operations Manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation Craig Bargfrede. Snow - wind - and cold will create...
Winter Storm Warning in effect, blizzard conditions possible
A high-impact winter storm remains in the forecast as snow enters the picture late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with strong wind gusts and life-threatening cold wrapping in behind. Snow moves around 6 p.m. Wednesday and will continue through early Thursday morning. Although snow could be heavy at times, with a...
What to do ahead of the late week winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A winter storm is coming to eastern Iowa -- bringing the potential for blizzard conditions and dangerous cold right ahead of the Christmas holiday. Snow will begin to fall Wednesday evening, so what can you do now? It's time to make decisions...
Snowfall totals don't matter, impacts do with winter storm heading to eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful winter storm will move through eastern Iowa ahead of the Christmas holiday. Snow, wind, and cold will lead to difficult travel and dangerous conditions Wednesday night through Saturday morning. Though everyone is curious about snowfall totals, the numbers really won't...
What to have in your car if you have to travel in the winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Travel will become difficult across Iowa and much of the Midwest later this week as a strong winter storm moves through the region. Snow, coupled with strong winds will lead to low visibility and potentially whiteout conditions. The brutal cold will make...
WINTER STORM WATCH: Difficult travel expected ahead of Christmas weekend in Midwest
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful winter storm will move through the heart of the country this week -- right before the Christmas holiday. There are still some question marks about how much snow we'll see and the exact impacts in eastern Iowa, but there will be impacts in the region.
WINTER STORM WATCH: Blizzard conditions likely late this week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The entire state of Iowa was placed under a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a powerhouse storm which will bring difficult if not impossible travel conditions as early as Wednesday afternoon in western Iowa and persisting through at least Saturday. Conditions will...
Blizzard warnings force Christmas shoppers to rush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Blizzard warnings throughout the state of Iowa are forcing last minute Christmas shoppers to rush before the storm hits. The snow, along with the frigid cold temperatures, are expected to bring the coldest weather in nearly four decades. The storm is expected to begin Wednesday...
Frostbite warning - arctic temps can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in minutes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With arctic temperatures in Siouxland frostbite can happen in just minutes. Limit your time outdoors this week and if you do have to be outside, bundle up as much as possible. Fingers, ears and the nose are the most prone to frostbite. If you feel...
Crews Prepare for long battle on Iowa's secondary roads
VINTON, Iowa — For many in rural Iowa, it could be hours, or days, for road crews to reach their homes once the holiday blizzard finally dies down. That's because of the long duration of wind expected to come behind the snow, likely making it impossible for road crews to work at certain periods of time.
Snow storm? Stay put! Iowa public safety agencies prepare for statewide impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the state, Iowa public safety agencies are preparing for a forecasted snow storm to wreak havoc ahead of the holiday weekend. While many are planning to travel for the holiday weekend, Iowa State Patrol is encouraging Iowans to stay off the roads. If you...
Tow to Go available in Iowa for Christmas, New Years
BURNSVILLE, MN. — AAA - The Auto Club Group will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the year-end holidays. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. Tow to Go is...
Gas prices drop another 10 cents in Iowa in last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
Iowa Farm Bureau donates $100,000 to Iowa Food Bank Association to combat food insecurity
The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation announced a $100,000 donation to the Iowa Food Bank Association (IFBA), which will provide half a million meals to impacted Iowans across the state. According to IFBA, the spike in food prices this year has resulted in an unprecedented demand, with many Iowans reaching out...
Alliant energy foundation awards Salvation Army grant to support hunger-relief programs
The Alliant energy foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to the Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids leadership to support hunger-relief program units around the state. This gracious gift from the Alliant Energy Foundation will provide essential services all across Iowa," said Capt. Shawn DeBaar of The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, "The Foundation’s gift takes into account The Salvation Army’s unique regional network, which provides a universal set of ethical and responsible service standards while at the same time customizing services to fit the needs of each community.
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
Changes to Iowa's property taxes up next on GOP lawmakers' agenda
DES MOINES, Iowa — Changes to Iowa's property tax may be the next major item on the agenda for the state's Republican lawmakers. Republicans passed "historic" tax reforms last session including a 3.9% flat tax rate, the elimination of the retirement income tax, and lowering corporate taxes. "Certainty exists...
