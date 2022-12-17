The Alliant energy foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to the Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids leadership to support hunger-relief program units around the state. This gracious gift from the Alliant Energy Foundation will provide essential services all across Iowa," said Capt. Shawn DeBaar of The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, "The Foundation’s gift takes into account The Salvation Army’s unique regional network, which provides a universal set of ethical and responsible service standards while at the same time customizing services to fit the needs of each community.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO