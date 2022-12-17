ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Road crews in Iowa face challenges with long-duration winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — "We just can't stress enough with the forecast of this system that how dangerous this could be," those are the words from the Winter Operations Manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation Craig Bargfrede. Snow - wind - and cold will create...
IOWA STATE
Winter Storm Warning in effect, blizzard conditions possible

A high-impact winter storm remains in the forecast as snow enters the picture late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with strong wind gusts and life-threatening cold wrapping in behind. Snow moves around 6 p.m. Wednesday and will continue through early Thursday morning. Although snow could be heavy at times, with a...
IOWA STATE
What to do ahead of the late week winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A winter storm is coming to eastern Iowa -- bringing the potential for blizzard conditions and dangerous cold right ahead of the Christmas holiday. Snow will begin to fall Wednesday evening, so what can you do now? It's time to make decisions...
IOWA STATE
What to have in your car if you have to travel in the winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Travel will become difficult across Iowa and much of the Midwest later this week as a strong winter storm moves through the region. Snow, coupled with strong winds will lead to low visibility and potentially whiteout conditions. The brutal cold will make...
IOWA STATE
WINTER STORM WATCH: Blizzard conditions likely late this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The entire state of Iowa was placed under a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a powerhouse storm which will bring difficult if not impossible travel conditions as early as Wednesday afternoon in western Iowa and persisting through at least Saturday. Conditions will...
IOWA STATE
Blizzard warnings force Christmas shoppers to rush

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Blizzard warnings throughout the state of Iowa are forcing last minute Christmas shoppers to rush before the storm hits. The snow, along with the frigid cold temperatures, are expected to bring the coldest weather in nearly four decades. The storm is expected to begin Wednesday...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Crews Prepare for long battle on Iowa's secondary roads

VINTON, Iowa — For many in rural Iowa, it could be hours, or days, for road crews to reach their homes once the holiday blizzard finally dies down. That's because of the long duration of wind expected to come behind the snow, likely making it impossible for road crews to work at certain periods of time.
VINTON, IA
Tow to Go available in Iowa for Christmas, New Years

BURNSVILLE, MN. — AAA - The Auto Club Group will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the year-end holidays. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. Tow to Go is...
IOWA STATE
Gas prices drop another 10 cents in Iowa in last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
IOWA STATE
Alliant energy foundation awards Salvation Army grant to support hunger-relief programs

The Alliant energy foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to the Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids leadership to support hunger-relief program units around the state. This gracious gift from the Alliant Energy Foundation will provide essential services all across Iowa," said Capt. Shawn DeBaar of The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, "The Foundation’s gift takes into account The Salvation Army’s unique regional network, which provides a universal set of ethical and responsible service standards while at the same time customizing services to fit the needs of each community.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Changes to Iowa's property taxes up next on GOP lawmakers' agenda

DES MOINES, Iowa — Changes to Iowa's property tax may be the next major item on the agenda for the state's Republican lawmakers. Republicans passed "historic" tax reforms last session including a 3.9% flat tax rate, the elimination of the retirement income tax, and lowering corporate taxes. "Certainty exists...
IOWA STATE

