NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Hazardous cold & wind chills, snow showers linger
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We have declared today & tomorrow Weather Alert Days for travel impacts due to snow/blowing snow and hazardous cold. SNOW: Snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas along and south of I-90- southwest Montana in particular. However, new snow amounts will stay light. Breezy winds will blow around snow, impacting visibility at times, especially in the higher terrain and across southwest Montana.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
NBCMontana
Hazardous road conditions reported across Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hazardous road conditions are being reported across Western Montana. Emergency travel only is being advised in Lake County. Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions. Many roads are drifted shut at this time. Road crews are working to clear the snow. Please stay at home if you do not have to travel.
NBCMontana
Ski areas close for severe weather, cold temperatures
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ski areas are announcing closures and preparing for severe cold temperatures. Blacktail Mountain closed on Tuesday with a possible reopening on Friday, depending on the weather. Discovery Ski Resort will be closed on Thursday. Showdown is closed on Wednesday and Thursday. NBC Montana will continue to...
NBCMontana
Glacier’s plan to expand ticketed entry gets mixed reviews
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park will expand its vehicle registration program to limit access and reduce crowding during the busy summer months. But a decision to include east-side destinations like the Many Glacier and Two Medicine valleys is getting mixed reviews from residents and business owners on that side of the park.
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
NBCMontana
NorthWestern Energy ready for extreme temperatures
MISSOULA, Mont. — Extreme sub-zero temperatures with dangerous wind-chill factors are expected across Montana, with the coldest temperatures hitting Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. And with temperatures dropping, Montanans are counting on NorthWestern Energy to keep their homes and businesses safe and warm. And...
NBCMontana
State veterinarian provides livestock safety tips for extreme cold
BUTTE, Mont. — Nutrition, water and shelter -- those are the keys to staying safe during this arctic air, and it applies to livestock as well. “We want to make sure that ranchers and caretakers provide cattle and other livestock ample supply of feed and more typically than what is necessary for more moderate climates,” said Dr. Marty Zaluski, state veterinarian for the Montana Department of Livestock.
NBCMontana
Mountain lion hunting to close in 1 area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced mountain lion hunting will close in Hunting District 318, except for limited special license holders. Officials say mountain lion hunting will close a half an hour after sunset Thursday. For more information, visit FWP's website to check the current quota...
NBCMontana
Fatal workplace injuries increase to pre-pandemic levels
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from the Montana Department of Labor and industry say the latest numbers show a return to pre-pandemic levels for workplace fatalities. The state saw 40 fatal work-related injuries in 2021, an increase from 29 the year before. Officials said 36 of those deaths were in...
NBCMontana
Assistance available for Montanans as energy costs soar
BUTTE, Mont. — Brutally cold temperatures are moving in, and Montanans will crank up the heat to stay warm, but skyrocketing energy rates are putting a pinch on family budgets. In Butte, social media is abuzz with people worrying about increased power rates. The Butte 411 Facebook group shows...
NBCMontana
Limit time outside for pets in cold temperatures
BUTTE, Mont. — Dangerously cold weather is arriving to our region, and it’s important to make sure not only you stay warm, but your furry friends as well. Most dogs love the outdoors. But with the potential for record cold across western Montana this week, it’s crucial that pet owners limit their time in the elements.
NBCMontana
Wolf trapping opens in grizzly bear habitat
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has opened wolf trapping season in occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, with the exception of deer and elk hunting district (HD) 130 in northwest Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Effective immediately, Montana...
NBCMontana
Four Corners receives grant for water system
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Four Corners is getting a financial boost to upgrade its water system. Gallatin Co. commissioners approved $500,000 grant in a meeting Tuesday morning. The Four Corners Sewer and Water District will use the money to update their Elk Grove Booster Pump Station. The project will help...
NBCMontana
MHP presents Trooper Palmer with service pistol
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol presented Trooper Wade Palmer with his service pistol. Palmer's pistol was purchased by the Association of Montana Troopers in order for it to be given back to him. "Thank you Trooper Palmer for your years of service and dedication to the public of...
NBCMontana
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile leads to homicide investigation
McEWEN, Tenn. (TND) — Workers at a state transportation department salt facility in Tennessee found a human heart in a salt pile last week, which has now prompted a homicide investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced in a statement that the discovery was made last Thursday at the...
NBCMontana
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
NBCMontana
Washington AG files suit against 3 pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserted that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
