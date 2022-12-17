BUTTE, Mont. — Nutrition, water and shelter -- those are the keys to staying safe during this arctic air, and it applies to livestock as well. “We want to make sure that ranchers and caretakers provide cattle and other livestock ample supply of feed and more typically than what is necessary for more moderate climates,” said Dr. Marty Zaluski, state veterinarian for the Montana Department of Livestock.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO