The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam joined an elite club of NBA stars after exploding for 52 points in their win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. New York has always been considered the mecca of basketball, thanks to its passionate fanbase. With that said, it’s always hard for opposing teams to score […] The post Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years
Domantas Sabonis has been dominant for the the Sacramento Kings in recent weeks, and his incredible play has allowed him to make history not seen in 52 years. While several players today like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic (to name a few) could easily record triple-doubles and put up crazy numbers, what Sabonis […] The post Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on Nets not playing on Christmas
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets may be one of the most talented teams in the NBA right now, but they won’t be playing on Christmas day. Durant has no qualms about that or whatsoever, though, admitting that he might be the one to blame for their exclusion. To recall, there were plenty of uncertainty about his future in Brooklyn during the offseason. When the NBA was scheduling games, it was unclear if KD and his running mate Kyrie Irving would even be part of the team when the holiday season rolls around.
Joel Embiid’s post-injury assessment of James Harden will thrill Sixers fans
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden’s foot injury is firmly a thing of the past now. The Philadelphia 76ers have now won six games in a row following Harden’s clunky return to the court. The Sixers torched the Detroit Pistons by a score of 113-93, showing once again how good they can be when Harden and Joel Embiid play well together.
Julius Randle’s stern message after Knicks’ 8-game win streak ends
All good things come to an end. With every fleeting high comes an inevitably crushing low, and the New York Knicks learned that the hard way on Wednesday night. Despite Julius Randle’s best efforts, the Knicks saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end after losing to the Toronto Raptors, 113-106, due to an incredible 52-point explosion from Pascal Siakam.
Ayo Dosunmu sounds off after game-winner vs. Hawks
Ayo Dosunmu played the hero for the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, as he delivered the game-winning basket in their 110-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. It was a nice rebound for Dosunmu, especially after playing just very limited minutes in Tuesday night’s 113-103 win over the Miami Heat in South Beach. After the Hawks game, […] The post Ayo Dosunmu sounds off after game-winner vs. Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star Zach LaVine reacts to Ayo Dosunmu stunning Hawks with dagger putback
Amid the lengthy absence of Lonzo Ball, the Chicago Bulls have turned to Ayo Dosunmu as the team’s starting point guard. And for most of last season, it worked. The Bulls won 46 games and made the playoffs before unceremoniously exiting after six games. However, with the Bulls in turmoil, particularly on the Zach LaVine front, they recently demoted Dosunmu from the starting lineup in favor of Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso.
Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season
When it comes to the 2019 NBA Draft Class, no one would pay much attention to Bol Bol’s stock in the card market over that of Ja Morant or Zion Williamson. After impressing in a single pre-season and fizzling out after, most in the hobby learned the hard way regarding the 7’2″ forward/center. But in […] The post Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Timberwolves Anthony Edwards goes full LeBron James on epic Luka Doncic chase-down block
There’s no denying that Anthony Edwards has now established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the NBA today. However, what some folks might tend to overlook is the Minnesota Timberwolves star puts in on the defensive end. In case you’re one of those who have...
4 best trade destinations for Raptors star Fred VanVleet
The Toronto Raptors are still expected to keep Fred VanVleet this season. However, if he’s dealt, there could be several interesting landing spots for him. Here we will look at the four best trade destinations for Raptors star player Fred VanVleet as the deadline looms. Fred VanVleet’s contract season with the Raptors has not gone […] The post 4 best trade destinations for Raptors star Fred VanVleet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum detonates on former teammate Aaron Nesmith with nasty poster jam
The Boston Celtics drafted Aaron Nesmith with 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, impressed by his potential as a versatile, 3 and D wing. However, it didn’t work out for Nesmith with the Celtics, as he was unable to carve out a solid role behind or even alongside Jayson Tatum and company. The Celtics then traded him to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, a worthy upgrade for a team that finished as last season’s championship runner-up.
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got their revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Mavs fans may have an enemy supporter to thank for that. The Mavs were no match to the Timberwolves during the Monday showdown, and it certainly didn’t help that Doncic was ejected late in the third quarter of the game. As […] The post Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Warriors bleak outlook
For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets strong career advice from Blazers’ Damian Lillard
Wednesday night will feature a matchup between two of the top guards in the NBA today. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in what should be a very intriguing contest. Before the game, Lillard had nothing but high praise for his younger counterpart. With Shai now […] The post Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets strong career advice from Blazers’ Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam leaves NBA Twitter in awe with 52-point outburst to snap Knicks’ win streak
The Toronto Raptors have been mired in a bit of a slump as of late. They entered their Wednesday night clash against the New York Knicks as owners of the league’s current longest losing streak. In contrast, the Knicks had won eight in a row to that point. But Pascal Siakam doesn’t care about what’s happened over the past few weeks. He put his foot down, in Madison Square Garden, no less, and led the Raptors to a much-needed victory.
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
