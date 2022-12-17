SELMA – Selma Police, with the assistance of Goldsboro Police and the NCSBI, arrested a suspect Monday in a two month old homicide investigation. Law enforcement authorities took Miante Artis into custody in the 500 block of Roberts Street in Goldsboro. Artis was wanted for the murder of Alquan Jermique Dunn, 26, of Goldsboro who was shot and killed October 16, 2022 outside The Diamond District Lounge at 1688 S. Pollock Street in Selma.

