Read full article on original website
Keith Fritz
3d ago
Why does one person need to have this many weapons? I bet that the police and the government will start processing the way to officially begin the process of removing all of this man's property and then take it from him and then auction it off to the highest bidder.
Reply
2
Related
WITN
Kinston police arrest man accused of drug trafficking
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested a man accused of distributing illegal narcotics. 27-year-old Raheem Freeland was taken into custody Wednesday after members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team on Freeland’s residence located on the 1500 block of Stroud Ave.
Previous offender arrested in Kinston on drug charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged a previous offender with drug-related crimes. Raheem Freeland, 27, was out on bail and was wearing an Electronic Ankle Monitoring device for a previous firearm charge. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the following: Members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrest
On Dec. 14, 2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Amanda Dare Alligood, 42 years of age, of 1591 E. Barr Road in Chocowinity. Alligood was charged with Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Alligood was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for meth, fentanyl and mushrooms
On Dec. 16, 2022, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Robert Smith aka Robin Hood, 32 years of age, of 543 Old Mill Road in Chocowinity. Smith was charged with three (3) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
WITN
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after selling drugs to members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office drug unit. Investigators say that 32-year-old Robert Smith, also known as Robin Hood, was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
wcti12.com
ENC woman arrested, charged with possession of fentanyl, Oxycodone
CHOCOWINITY, Beaufort County — A Chocowinity woman was arrested on multiple illegal drug charges by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office's Drug Unit. Alligood was jailed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Two men facing drug charges in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested Monday and are facing drug-related charges from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Antwan Swindell was charged with the following. He was also served with a probation violation, was placed in the Lenoir County Jail and received a $625,000 secured bond. Shakee Sanders was charged with felony possession […]
WITN
Craven County business owner faces felony drug charges
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County business owner is facing felony drug charges. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 17 Highway near Wildlife Road. In the car they found cocaine, meth, & drug paraphernalia. After further investigation, they searched...
Vanceboro business owner facing felony drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro business owner is facing felony drug charges. Clayton Wright Sr., the owner of C & D Canvas, has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in Craven County under a $1 million bond. […]
Victim in Edgecombe County killing identified as Conetoe man, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday killing on Daisey Carney Lane has been identified, deputies said Monday. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance call around 6 p.m., according to a news release. At the scene, they found 47-year-old Christopher Deon Powell, of Conetoe, outside dead with a gunshot wound […]
cbs17
Have you seen this truck? It could be connected to recent larcenies, Sampson County sheriff says
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is asking the public’s help to identify a white pickup truck. He said it may be connected with recent larcenies in the county. He shared a picture of the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Matthew...
WITN
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College...
WITN
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting over the weekend in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Jones was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 40 block of Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro.
WITN
Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding an attempted murder case in one Eastern Carolina city. Kinston police said that officers arrested Raven Whitaker, 29, of Kinston, on Tuesday. Whitaker has been charged with attempted first degree murder and larceny of a firearm. Police said that help...
jocoreport.com
Selma Homicide Suspect Captured
SELMA – Selma Police, with the assistance of Goldsboro Police and the NCSBI, arrested a suspect Monday in a two month old homicide investigation. Law enforcement authorities took Miante Artis into custody in the 500 block of Roberts Street in Goldsboro. Artis was wanted for the murder of Alquan Jermique Dunn, 26, of Goldsboro who was shot and killed October 16, 2022 outside The Diamond District Lounge at 1688 S. Pollock Street in Selma.
Jacksonville resident concerned by police response time after overdose incident
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A call to 911 was placed in Jacksonville on Monday evening. The phone call to the police in Jacksonville was made because of a drug overdose that happened in Hardee’s fast food restaurant on Western Boulevard. Employees at the Hardees said it took over an hour for the police to respond […]
WITN
POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Children from around...
Man Arrested In Connection to Deadly Fire
Man Arrested In Connection to Deadly Fire
WITN
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help locating a missing 15-year-old. Mahogany Miller was last seen Thursday, December 15, in Greenville. She is believed to have run away. Deputies describe Miller as 5′2″, 120 pounds, and she has red hair. If...
Kinston police investigating shooting that injures man
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday. Police responded to the 1200 block of Tower Hill Road at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man, Jashon Mitchell, 20, with multiple gunshot wounds, which were non-life-threatening. He was transported to ECU Health […]
Comments / 3