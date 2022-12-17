ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City of El Paso under state of emergency as Title 42 is set to end

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso is facing a growing humanitarian crisis as hundreds of migrants continue crossing the border, with more expected with the expiration of a pandemic health order used to quickly expel most migrants this week. As the end of Title 42 nears, local leaders...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
NORAD is ready to track Santa's flight for the 67th year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — He knows when you are sleeping. He knows when you're awake. But do you know where he is?. If the kids are anxiously waiting for Santa to arrive, this tool will allow you to give them an exact status update. The North American Aerospace...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
EL PASO, TX
400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Police Department headquarters evacuated due to possible gas leak

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department headquarters is being evacuated due to a possible gas leak Monday afternoon. The police headquarters is located at 911 N. Raynor. Headquarters will be closed until further notice. No other information was provided. Sign up to receive the top...
EL PASO, TX
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
EL PASO, TX
UTEP offering Google Career Certificates to students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso is partnering with Google to offer Google Career Certificates to students. UTEP will now offer Google Career Certificates to students in fields like data analytics, e-commerce, digital marketing, IT support, automation in python, project management and user experience (UX) design.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces police look for motorcyclist who crashed into home garage

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed into the garage door on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Governor Abbott demands federal border action ahead of polar vortex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded President Joe Biden to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas...
TEXAS STATE

