FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
City allows migrants inside temporary shelter at El Paso Convention Center
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso has prepared the El Paso Convention Center to be used as a temporary shelter for migrants. CBS4 went inside the Convention Center Wednesday and saw cots and blankets from the American Red Cross set up. Migrants were brought into...
City of El Paso under state of emergency as Title 42 is set to end
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso is facing a growing humanitarian crisis as hundreds of migrants continue crossing the border, with more expected with the expiration of a pandemic health order used to quickly expel most migrants this week. As the end of Title 42 nears, local leaders...
'There's not enough flights'; city leaders stress need to send migrants out of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city leaders said in a press conference Monday they are looking to get migrants off the streets and directly to airports in bigger cities. “The fact of the matter is, there’s not enough flights out of our airport,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino.
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on the Border Highway Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash on the Border Highway west near Ascarate Lake. The crash happened before 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Only one vehicle was involved in this crash and no injuries were reported, according...
El Paso's food bank under 'great deal of stress' as migrant crisis intensifies
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As hundreds of migrants continue to cross into El Paso every day, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank is doing everything it can, with the little they have, to help provide relief. The food bank has been on the streets and in shelters helping...
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
NORAD is ready to track Santa's flight for the 67th year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — He knows when you are sleeping. He knows when you're awake. But do you know where he is?. If the kids are anxiously waiting for Santa to arrive, this tool will allow you to give them an exact status update. The North American Aerospace...
2022 Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta canceled due to convention center being used for migrant shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association on Wednesday canceled its 2022 Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta. The event was supposed to be held on Dec. 29, one day before the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl matchup between UCLA and Pitt. "Due to the state of emergency that...
El Paso Animal Services looking for volunteers to help with 'Pawliday Party'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Animal Services Department and community partners are hosting a "Pawliday Party" volunteer and foster event to feed homeless dogs at the shelter. More than 700 pets are waiting for forever homes at the shelter. Animal Services is asking the...
Texas National Guard, DPS troopers conduct training exercise on border near downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas National Guard troops and Texas state troopers conducted training exercises on the border near downtown El Paso on Tuesday. The Texas National Guard troops constructed a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border. Texas governor Greg Abbott deployed 400 Texas National Guard troops to...
El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
El Paso Police Department headquarters evacuated due to possible gas leak
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department headquarters is being evacuated due to a possible gas leak Monday afternoon. The police headquarters is located at 911 N. Raynor. Headquarters will be closed until further notice. No other information was provided. Sign up to receive the top...
Crash on Paisano at San Francisco caused by ice on bridge; all lanes closed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a crash in downtown El Paso on Paisano Drive east at San Francisco Avenue. Officials said the crash was caused due to ice on the bridge. The crash caused all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
El Paso Water encourages customers to protect pipes during cold weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water is encouraging residents to protect their pipes as a cold front moves into the Borderland Thursday. The area will see a shift from the highs in the lower to mid-60s, Thursday, to the mid to upper 30s by Friday. Before the...
Retreat Center uses donations and money from their own funds to help house migrants
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A retreat center in Las Cruces with limited resources was doing everything they could to continue helping migrants. Father Thomas Smith with the Holy Cross Retreat Center said that while they used donations from the community they had to get money from their own funds.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
UTEP offering Google Career Certificates to students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso is partnering with Google to offer Google Career Certificates to students. UTEP will now offer Google Career Certificates to students in fields like data analytics, e-commerce, digital marketing, IT support, automation in python, project management and user experience (UX) design.
Las Cruces police look for motorcyclist who crashed into home garage
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed into the garage door on...
Governor Abbott demands federal border action ahead of polar vortex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded President Joe Biden to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas...
