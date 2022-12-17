ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma police seek to identify 2 organized retail theft suspects

Tacoma police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two women involved in organized retail theft.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Nov. 22, the two women pictured stole over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s at the Tacoma Mall before getting away in a tan minivan.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and charges filed. Anyone who has a tip is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS.

