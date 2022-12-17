1 dead, 4 injured in Del Valle 2-vehicle crash

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead and four others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Del Valle on Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet the crash occurred in the 10500 block of FM 812 Rd.

One of the five patients was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders.

Medics also performed CPR on a patient, but were unsuccessful, and that victim was pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.

The other four patients did not require EMS transportation for further treatment.

No other information was available by 9 p.m. Friday. The Austin Fire Department also responded to the call.

ATCEMS tells drivers to expect delays in the area.

