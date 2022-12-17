In the massively successful "Grand Theft Auto Online," you will have tons of powerful weaponry to arm yourself with en route to becoming one of Los Santos' most feared crime lords. A newer weapon, the Service Carbine, might be one of the better options in the game. Based off of the real-life M16, the Service Carbine is a very effective weapon with a decent rate of fire and good stopping power. According to data compiled by YouTuber GhillieMaster, the Service Carbine is among the better assault rifles in the game when it comes to the damage it deals. If you're aiming for the body, the Service Carbine is capable of taking down enemies with 10 shots, rivaled only by the Military Rifle and the Assault Rifle Mk 2, which can both dispatch enemies with nine shots each.

6 DAYS AGO