The Best Assault Rifle In Warzone 2.0
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" offers operators a range of weapons to choose from across several different categories. Some may favor the long range of sniper rifles while others may prefer to get up close and personal with shotguns or SMGs. Most players, however, will spend the bulk of their time using an assault rifle.
GTA Online: How To Get The Service Carbine
In the massively successful "Grand Theft Auto Online," you will have tons of powerful weaponry to arm yourself with en route to becoming one of Los Santos' most feared crime lords. A newer weapon, the Service Carbine, might be one of the better options in the game. Based off of the real-life M16, the Service Carbine is a very effective weapon with a decent rate of fire and good stopping power. According to data compiled by YouTuber GhillieMaster, the Service Carbine is among the better assault rifles in the game when it comes to the damage it deals. If you're aiming for the body, the Service Carbine is capable of taking down enemies with 10 shots, rivaled only by the Military Rifle and the Assault Rifle Mk 2, which can both dispatch enemies with nine shots each.
Everything Added In GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update
"Grand Theft Auto 5" might be going on a decade old, but it still reigns as one of the most popular "GTA" games ever thanks to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The team at Rockstar Games has continued to support "Grand Theft Auto Online" over the years with regular content updates that keep it fresh — and these updates go way beyond simple hotfixes and patches. Since 2013 several big expansions like "Los Santos Tuners" have added tons of core content to "Grand Theft Auto Online," like heists, businesses, and the casino. Earlier in 2022, fans got the "Criminal Enterprises" DLC and lots of smaller DLCs like the "Judgement Day" Halloween update.
We Could Be Waiting A While For The Steam Deck 2
When Valve first announced the Steam Deck, its portable device that promised to bring PC gaming to handheld, many were understandably skeptical. But, once the Steam Deck got into the hands of gamers, it was praised for its power, portability, and form. Gamers also enjoyed the flexibility of the device and the plethora of cool features that made it stand apart from its competitors. Despite this, some gamers still had a few nitpicky complaints about the device.
How Diablo 4's Evade Mechanic Differs From Diablo 3's Dodge Roll
"Diablo" is one of the longest-running action-RPG franchises around, but completely new games in the franchise come out very often. It's been over a decade since "Diablo 3" released and fans are still waiting on the sequel — though they have received a mobile game, a remake of the second game, and an expansion in the interim. That's plenty of time for some mechanics to make some much-needed changes between games.
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
God Of War Ragnarok: How To Defeat The Ormr At Dragon Beach
Fans hoping for answers to some of the biggest unanswered questions after "God of War: Ragnarok" may be disappointed to learn that the game has no DLC plans. Sad as that may be, beating "God of War: Ragnarok" could take players well over 40 hours — especially if players are doing their best to hunt down each one of the game's many collectibles, such as the barking lizards known as Ormr.
HEROish Review: Simple & Addicting
Originally released as a highly-rated Apple Arcade title, "HEROish" has seemingly effortlessly made the jump to PC and consoles with its recent surprise launch. Available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and releasing on Nintendo Switch in January 2023, "HEROish" is a simple, yet engaging and wildly addicting card-battling MOBA-lite. And luckily for fans of the genre, it's quick and easy to pick up and hard to put down.
Everything We Learned From The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode Leaks
The debut of ranked multiplayer in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is right around the corner. And thanks to a leak, we may finally known how Activision and Infinity Ward plan to approach it this go-around. To this point, ranked play has been completely absent from "Call of Duty:...
