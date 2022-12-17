On Sunday at 12:02 p.m., officer was dispatched to Pearl Hill Road for a one-vehicle accident where it was reported that a vehicle hit the ditch and overturned. At 3:57 p.m., Lena Dollar General requested deputies come to the store to deal with a disturbance from a person who had previously been banned from the store for stealing several times.

LEAKE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO