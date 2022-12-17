Read full article on original website
Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
Vehicle Fire at Local Body Shop in Carthage
12:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Ivey Circle near the Singleton area regarding items missing from the home and a barn on the property. 12:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver in a freightliner truck traveling on Hwy 35 N near the Dossville area.
Murder, and Multiple Burglaries and Dope Charges, in Neshoba Arrests
ANTONIOUS RICHARD BACKSTROM, 36, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500. CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCJC. Bond $20,000, $400, $600, $600.
Joyriding and Multiple DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests
DARNELL NEWTON, 38, of Chicago, IL, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Kosciusko, Larceny – Trespassing – Joyriding, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,000, $0. REGINALD...
“It was a big success!” – Carthage Police Department Toy Drive
The Carthage Police Department recently teamed up with Leake County Child Protective Services to collect toys and clothing for children in foster care in the Leake County area. New, unwrapped toys and clothing for children ages 2-10 were collected from the public and local businesses in a designated box inside...
Carthage Police Department Searching for Burglar
Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar (pictured) threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole money and other items from the restaurant and left.
Weapon Wielding Intruder in Leake News
4:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Old Walnut Grove Rd reporting that someone broke into the home wielding a gun. The intruder, who reportedly hit the caller as well as drew a weapon, was determined to be the caller’s ex.
Accident and Disturbances in Leake
On Sunday at 12:02 p.m., officer was dispatched to Pearl Hill Road for a one-vehicle accident where it was reported that a vehicle hit the ditch and overturned. At 3:57 p.m., Lena Dollar General requested deputies come to the store to deal with a disturbance from a person who had previously been banned from the store for stealing several times.
