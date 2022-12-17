Read full article on original website
Man neglects taking stepdaughter to hospital because he figured she was "faking" her pain, her appendix had burst
Evidently, his reasoning for ignoring the stepdaughter's cries for help and requests to be taken to the hospital was that she has faked being sick too many times. **This article is based on information sourced from medical and social media websites, cited within the story**
Corticosteroid- and Biologic-Refractory Ulcerative Colitis in Children Receiving Tofacitinib Salvage Therapy
The following is a summary of “Tofacitinib Salvage Therapy for Children Hospitalized for Corticosteroid- and Biologic-Refractory Ulcerative Colitis” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Constant et al. Despite intravenous corticosteroids and intensified anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) biologic dosing, the rate of colectomy...
Healing Perianal Fistulas in Children with Crohn’s Disease
The following is a summary of “Predictors of Perianal Fistula Healing in Children With Newly Diagnosed Crohn Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Singer et al. There is a lack of information on the long-term effects of perianal fistulas in children,...
Comparing oblique lumbar interbody fusion with lateral screw fixation and percutaneous endoscopic transforaminal discectomy (OLIF-PETD) and minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (MIS-TLIF) for the treatment of lumbar disc herniation complicated with lumbar instability.
Contributor: Chen Deng,Haoyu Feng,Xun Ma,Chen Chen,Jun Mei,Lin Sun. To evaluate the early clinical effect of oblique lumbar interbody fusion with lateral screw fixation and percutaneous endoscopic transforaminal discectomy (OLIF-PETD) in the treatment of lumbar disc herniation with lumbar instability. A total of 22 patients with lumbar disc herniation and lumbar...
Chronic Opioid Use Independently Increases Complications and Resource Utilization After Primary Total Joint Arthroplasty.
Contributor: Dianne N Pagan,Victor H Hernandez,Gireesh B Reddy,Michele R D'Apuzzo. Current literature suggests a link between the chronic use of opioids and musculoskeletal surgical complications. Given the current opioid epidemic, the need to elucidate the effects of chronic opioid use on patient outcomes and cost has become important. The purpose of this study was to determine if chronic opioid use (OD) is an independent risk factor for inpatient postoperative complications and resource utilization after primary total joint arthroplasty.
Recent hospitalization and risk of antidepressant initiation in people with Parkinson’s disease.
Contributor: Iida Hämäläinen,Miia Tiihonen,Sirpa Hartikainen,Anna-Maija Tolppanen. People with Parkinson’s disease (PD) are more likely to be hospitalized and initiate antidepressant use compared to people without PD. It is not known if hospitalization increases the risk of antidepressant initiation. We studied whether a recent hospitalization associates with antidepressant initiation in people with PD.
Early Abnormal Nailfold Capillary Variations in JDM Predict Calcinosis Development
The following is the summary of “Early Abnormal Nailfold Capillary Changes Are Predictive of Calcinosis Development in Juvenile Dermatomyositis” published in the November 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Nozawa, et al. In recent years, there has been an improvement in the long-term results of juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM). However,...
Position Statement: Vitamin D Intake to Prevent Osteoporosis and Fracture in Adults.
Contributor: Anna Han,Yongsoon Park,Young-Kyun Lee,So Young Park,Clara Yongjoo Park. Adequate vitamin D status is essential for bone health. New randomized controlled trials investigating the effect of vitamin D supplementation on bone health have recently been published. This position statement updates and expands on the previous 2015 position statement of the Korean Society for Bone and Mineral Research on the adequate vitamin D status for healthy older adults (age ≥ 70 years) and those at high risk of osteoporosis and fracture (adults on osteoporosis medications) to maintain serum 25-hydroxy-vitamin D (25[OH]D) levels ≥ 20 ng/mL but < 50 ng/mL. A serum 25(OH)D level of 30 ng/mL may be beneficial for those on anti-resorptives. Vitamin D can be obtained from ultraviolet light exposure and diet. To reach the target vitamin D status through intake, adults must consume at least 400 IU/day to reach 20 ng/mL and 800 to 1,000 IU/day to reach 30 ng/mL. Foods familiar to the Korean diet that are high in vitamin D content or consumed frequently enough to positively impact vitamin D status are introduced in addition to the amount required to help reach one's target vitamin D status.
Messaging of Different Disease Outcomes for Human Papillomavirus Vaccination: A Systematic Review.
Contributor: Linda M Niccolai,Nicholaus P Johnson,Ashlynn Torres,Erin L Sullivan,Caitlin E Hansen. The purpose of this systematic review was to assess how messaging for human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to prevent different health outcomes (sexually transmitted infection, anogenital warts ([AGW], and/or cancer) influences intentions or initiation for the vaccine series. We searched...
Neurodevelopmental Outcome in Patients with Typical Imaging Features of Injury as a Result of Neonatal Hypoglycemia.
Contributor: Emek Uyur Yalçın,Hülya Maraş Genç,Asuman Bayhan,Yonca Anık,Bülent Kara. Previous reports described a pattern of hypoglycemia-induced damage predominantly affecting the parieto-occipital regions. The long-term neurological sequelae of severe neonatal hypoglycemic encephalopathy include developmental delay, poor head growth, learning or behavioral difficulties, visual impairment, and epilepsy. This study reports neurodevelopmental outcome of children with neonatal hypoglycemia-associated parieto-occipital brain injury who were evaluated in our pediatric neurology outpatient clinic for different neurological complaints.
Probiotic supplementation improved cognitive function in cognitively impaired and healthy older adults: a systematic review of recent trials.
Contributor: Yvonne Suzy Handajani,Antoninus Hengky,Elisabeth Schröder-Butterfill,Eef Hogervorst,Yuda Turana. Recent evidence suggests that there is clear association between microbiota and cognitive functioning, which is known as microbiome-gut-brain axis. Probiotic bacteria consumption can alter human microbiota; therefore, probiotic supplementation might affect the gut microbiota dynamics and influence cognitive function. Three electronic...
Pretransplant BMI Should Be <25 in Japanese Kidney Transplant Recipients: A Single-Center Experience.
Contributor: Shoko Ishikawa,Masayuki Tasaki,Masahiro Ikeda,Yuki Nakagawa,Kazuhide Saito,Yoshihiko Tomita. The aim of this study was to determine the appropriate body mass index (BMI) in Japanese kidney transplant (KTx) recipients. We analyzed the effects of pre- and post-transplant (Tx) obesity on graft and patient survival, perioperative complications, post-transplant diabetes mellitus (PTDM), and cardiovascular disease (CVD) in Japanese KTx recipients.
Psychological Characteristics of Juvenile Fibromyalgia Syndrome.
Contributor: Sara Dell'Erba,Paola Melissano,Anna Zegretti,M Francesca Paniccia,Marcello Marri,Matteo Caruso,Samuela Tarantino,Ornella Argento,Teresa Grimaldi Capitello. The aim of the study was to compare psychological characteristics of adolescent patients with Juvenile Fibromyalgia Syndrome (JFM) with individuals suffering from chronic pain (CP) due to headache or joint pain in the lower limbs unrelated to oncological, inflammatory or autoimmune diseases.
Efficacy of Combined RAAS and SGLT2 Inhibitor Therapy
The following is a summary of “Estimated Lifetime Benefit of Combined RAAS and SGLT2 Inhibitor Therapy in Patients with Albuminuric CKD without Diabetes” published in the December 2022, issue of Nephrology by Vart et, al. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who don’t have diabetes have a high...
Comparison of soluble suppression of tumorigenicity 2 and brachial hemodynamic parameters between dialysis modalities in patients with end-stage kidney disease.
Contributor: Hacı Hasan Yeter,Ceren Karacalik,Esra Eraslan,Halil Durantas,Omer Faruk Akcay,Kursat Derici,Ulver Derici. Major cardiovascular events (MACE) are the leading cause of mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease. Although hemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) are comparable in survival, patients with HD have a significantly higher risk of developing MACE. Soluble suppression of tumorigenicity 2 (sST2) is a cardiac biomarker, that does not vary with age, gender, and kidney function. This study aimed to compare arterial stiffness, fluid status, and sST2 levels, between patients with PD and those with in-center HD.
Ethical, legal, and social implications of genetic risk prediction for multifactorial disease: a narrative review identifying concerns about interpretation and use of polygenic scores.
Advances in genomics have enabled the development of polygenic scores (PGS), sometimes called polygenic risk scores, in the context of multifactorial diseases and disorders such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and schizophrenia. PGS estimate an individual’s genetic predisposition, as compared to other members of a population, for conditions which are influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. There is significant interest in using genetic risk prediction afforded through PGS in public health, clinical care, and research settings, yet many acknowledge the need to thoughtfully consider and address ethical, legal, and social implications (ELSI). To contribute to this effort, this paper reports on a narrative review of the literature, with the aim of identifying and categorizing ELSI relating to genetic risk prediction in the context of multifactorial disease, which have been raised by scholars in the field. Ninety-two articles, spanning from 1977 to 2021, met the inclusion criteria for this study. Identified ELSI included potential benefits, challenges and risks that focused on concerns about interpretation and use, and ethical obligations to maximize benefits, minimize risks, promote justice, and support autonomy. This research will support geneticists, clinicians, genetic counselors, patients, patient advocates, and policymakers in recognizing and addressing ethical concerns associated with PGS; it will also guide future empirical and normative research.
Thumbnail Investigation of Rectal Cancer Victims
The following is the summary of “Their Whole Lives Are Going To Change”: A Photo-Elicitation Study of Rectal Cancer Survivorship” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Rivard, et al. Those who have survived rectal cancer may have unmet needs due...
The effect of therapeutic touch and music rest on sleep parameters in children with liver transplantation.
This study was conducted to evaluate the effect of therapeutic touch and music rest on the sleep of children with liver transplantation. The data of the study were collected between February 2021 and November 2021. The study was completed with 50 patients included in the therapeutic touch and music rest groups. Therapeutic touch and music practices were applied for three consecutive days, once a day and 20 min. Before and after the practices, the 24-h sleep of the children was evaluated with actigraphy.
Metformin Use Linked to Lower Risk for Joint Replacement in T2DM
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with type 2 diabetes, metformin use is associated with a reduced risk for total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR), according to a study published online Dec. 19 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association. Zhaohua...
Single-center Nanotechnology Study for Urothelial Carcinoma
The following is a summary of the “Diagnostic performance of an immunoassay based on urine exfoliated cell enrichment nanotechnology for upper tract urothelial carcinoma: a retrospective, monocentric study” published in the November 2022 issue of Urology by Wang et al. There were still no noninvasive ways to diagnose...
