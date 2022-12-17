ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

November was Louisiana’s 6th straight month of record low unemployment

By Marsanne Golsby
 5 days ago

New numbers released today from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Louisiana continues to add jobs. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates said November’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent marked the sixth month in a row the state has either tied or set a record low.

“It’s huge to have the number of people employed, 2 million 42 thousand. Our next closest month is in 2014 and then after that almost a decade from there.” Cates said.

This month, Louisiana also set a new record low for non-seasonally adjusted unemployment, which reached 2.9 percent. That is the month-to-month jobs count, which includes seasonal and temporary work, set records in three categories—the unemployment rate, the number of employed, and the number of unemployed.  She says all of those mean good news for employers and those seeking jobs. Cates says jobs are being added in all corners of the state and in all parts of the economy.

“There are lots of employers that are creating jobs, lots of demand within our society, and lots of people working, and there continue to be openings,” Cates said.

She said there are ten thousand openings on the workforce commission’s web page, and the state has programs to help employers and people looking for work.

“We’re continuing to do job fairs nearly daily, with more job fairs and training events scheduled in January,” Cates said.

