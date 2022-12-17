ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘No vaccine against antisemitism’: Antisemitic attacks right before Hanukkah

By Magee Hickey
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jqm1u_0jleVOEu00

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — With just two days until the start of Hanukkah, the New York Jewish community is preparing to celebrate this eight-day festival of lights with gifts, songs and food. But because of a rise in antisemitic attacks, there is concern and caution.

“We have vaccines for all kinds of diseases, but we don’t have one for antisemitism,” Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, the vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, told PIX11 News.

With Hanukkah celebrations starting Sunday night, there is a beefed-up police presence at synagogues and Jewish centers across the area after two recent antisemitic attacks, one of which took place Wednesday night.

Police are looking for a man they said spewed anti-jewish hatred and knocked a 63-year-old man to the ground, chipping his tooth and breaking his hand. It happened inside Central Park, close to the East 72nd Street entrance. The attacker’s bicycle had a sign that read hungry and disabled, police said.

“It’s sad, terrible,” Andrew Morgan, a New Yorker walking through Central Park, told PIX11 News. “New York is known for being such a melting pot, a welcoming place. It’s bad.”

Police are also looking for at least six teenagers who threatened to use a stun gun on an 18-year-old in Midwood, Brooklyn, while spewing more anti-Jewish venom on Dec. 10 just after midnight.

Why this increase in antisemitic violence?

“The oldest form of hatred in the world,” Rabbi Potasnik told PIX11 News. “The internet is a blessing and a curse.”

“There is a sense of alertness and caution,” Jason Shames, the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey CEO, told PIX11 News. “But we’re not going to stop doing the things we value and believe in doing.”

At the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, which serves more than 125,000 Jewish members, recent courses have included run, hide, fight, active shooter, stop the bleed and cyber security training.

“Thank God, we going to light the candles Sunday and celebrate what happens to be one of the more upbeat Jewish holidays,” Shames told PIX11 News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC mayor wants to stop plea bargains for hate-crime offenders

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has made significant progress in reducing major crimes, such as shootings and homicides, this year, but hate crimes are trending up across the city, officials said Wednesday. One person has allegedly committed 35 hate crimes, according to Mayor Eric Adams. “We have to stop the plea bargain for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Congressman-elect George Santos faces new allegations he lied about his family’s history

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New questions have arisen over whether Republican Congressman-elect George Santos was being untruthful when he said his grandparents were Holocaust refugees.  The Forward, a Jewish publication, reported Santos lied to voters about his ancestry when he claimed his mother’s parents fled Europe during World War II to avoid persecution. Allegations that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group formally requests investigation of Rep.-elect Santos, who’s still not been heard from

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island — At the federal courthouse in Central Islip on Wednesday, a group filed a letter calling on federal prosecutors to investigate George Santos, the congressman-elect from the area. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since Monday, when allegations that he’d fabricated most of his resume and personal history surfaced in […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Exonerated 5 dedicate Central Park Gate in their honor

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Their names were cleared two decades ago for horrendous crimes that took place in Central Park in 1989 for which they’d been wrongfully convicted. On Monday, the Exonerated Five — the five men falsely charged with the rape, assault, and attempted murder of a jogger — returned to the park to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show

NEW YORK (PIX11) –  Circus Abyssinia the international circus returns to New York after four long years.  With its return, the circus has a brand new show that pays homage to one of Ethiopia’s trailblazing athletes.  New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amateur bodybuilder stabbed man 16 times in Manhattan: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An amateur bodybuilder visiting New York City was convicted of stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying at 16 times, officials said Thursday. Geoffrey Tracy, now 30, stabbed the victim in the neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs and back in 2018. The victim was unarmed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

These are NYC’s worst landlords, public advocate finds

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s public advocate released the annual list of the worst landlords in New York City on Tuesday. As has been the case for years, the city itself is the worst landlord, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. Conditions have actually worsened. “It’s true that NYCHA needs more funding from the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn bishop pleads not guilty after for allegedly defrauding parishioner

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor and a previous stint behind bars pleaded not guilty Monday after his arrest on charges he plundered a parishioner’s retirement savings to bankroll his flashy lifestyle and extorted a businessman by falsely claiming he could lean on city connections to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Sheriff details crackdown on illegal weed stores in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The road to selling marijuana legally in New York City is a bumpy one. The legalization of weed has brought a tidal wave of small businesses selling illegal cannabis products. NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda, along with his team, seized more than $4 million worth of cannabis products earlier this month and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves

Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Accused Brooklyn subway shooter plans to plead guilty

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The man accused of opening fire on a Brooklyn subway plans to plead guilty, officials said Wednesday. His lawyers wrote the court to indicate that Frank James “wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment.” A judge scheduled James’ guilty plea for Jan 3. James had previously pleaded not […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon saves 5 lives with organ donation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn firefighter William Moon, who suffered a fatal head injury, saved five lives though an organ donation. Three of the recipients are patients in New York, according to LiveOnNY, a nonprofit that works on organ donation. Moon’s heart, liver, lungs and kidneys were donated. “Firefighter Moon was a hero in life […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New York City prepares for influx of migrants

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Biden administration has responded to the Supreme Court’s issue of a temporary restraining order that has kept a Trump-era border policy in place. Title 42 allows for the quick expulsion of migrants illegally entering the United States on the grounds of public health during the pandemic.  It was set to end at midnight. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Universal Hip Hop Museum to receive $3M in funding from Congress, Gillibrand says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Universal Hip Hop Museum currently under construction in the Bronx will receive $3 million in funding from Congress, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday.  The $3 million in funding — part of the $1.7 trillion year-end spending package unveiled in Congress Tuesday — would go toward the interior fit […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NY man gets parole after retrial conviction in 1995 killing

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was recently retried and convicted for a second time in a 1995 killing is set to get out of prison on parole as soon as next month. The Parole Board decided this month to release Eliseo DeLeon as early as Jan. 19, the state Department of Corrections and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy