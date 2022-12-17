Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpic
Ducks unveil 2023 women's tennis spring schedule; season opens Jan. 20
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head women’s tennis coach Courtney Nagle announced the team’s spring schedule Wednesday, which gets underway Jan. 20 at home against Portland State, UO Athletics announced. The Ducks’ 22-match schedule consists of 13 home matches at the Student Tennis Center (STC) and nine total...
kpic
Five-star QB Dante Moore flips commitment from Oregon to UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
kpic
Kelly Graves picks up 200th win at Oregon as Ducks down No. 17 Arkansas
SAN DIEGO, Ore. — In a highly-competitive battle at the San Diego Invitational, No. 16 Oregon downed No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 Tuesday in women's college basketball. The matchup certainly lived up to its top-20 billing, as the Ducks and Razorbacks went back-and-forth for the entire game. But in the...
kpic
Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension
EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
kpic
Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
kpic
Oregon women's basketball star Te-Hina Paopao gets homecoming game in San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon women's basketball has navigated the first third of their schedule fairly well. A 9-1 record with just two non-conference games remaining. After a 64-point win Sunday over lowly College of Charleston, the final pair of non-con games for the Ducks could be their toughest test yet.
kpic
Oregon State University receives $1.7 million federal grant for cybersecurity scholarships
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Monday that Oregon State University (OSU) is receiving $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). The grant is an attempt to train highly qualified cybersecurity professionals to serve in federal, state, local,...
kpic
Regional agencies give holiday travel safety tips as cold, rain and snow expected
Benton County has released a list of holiday safety driving tips in partnership with Linn County and the cities of Albany and Corvallis as the holiday weekend approaches, along with possible freezing temperatures and precipitation. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | PASS CAMERAS. “We want the public to know that it’s...
kpic
'Give a pint, get a pint' Bloodworks Northwest partners with Hop Valley for blood drive
"Give a pint, get a pint." That's the gist of a blood drive happening in Eugene for the next three weeks. Bloodworks Northwest is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Amtrak derailment near Dupont, Washington. That day, Bloodworks says it sent about 150 units of blood to local hospitals.
kpic
Semi carrying mail, two pickups collide on exit ramp to I-5 rest stop near Cottage Grove
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A semi carrying mail and two pickups collided on the exit ramp to a rest stop off of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning near Cottage Grove. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the northbound rest stop at milepost 178 on I-5. Oregon State Police and...
kpic
Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets
EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
kpic
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 sets 'Burn to Learn' date, training schedule
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Fire District No.2 plans to do a "burn to learn" training exercise on the house located at 2369 Landers Avenue in Roseburg on Feb. 25, 2023, the district said. The training will begin at 10 a.m. Until that day we have several weeks of...
kpic
Police: I-5 traffic stop leads K9 to discovery of suspected cocaine
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police reported. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, an OSP senior trooper stopped a passenger car for following too close on I-5 northbound near milepost 219.
kpic
New rental car center being built at the Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
kpic
Lyndsie Leech sworn in as Ward 7 interim councilor
EUGENE, Ore. — Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired...
kpic
LCPH to discontinue services at Community Access Center; focus on mobile services
EUGENE, Ore. — Since June, Lane County Public Health (LCPH) has offered a number of services and vaccines at the Community Access Center at Valley River Center, but come December 30th LCPH will discontinue the center's services and focus resources else where. The decision came after Public Health's careful...
kpic
Cottage Grove police to wear body cameras
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Officers with the Cottage Grove Police Department will now be required to wear body cameras. The ordinance passed with full support from the City Council. Interim Police Chief Jeff Groth spoke in favor of body cameras at the Council meeting, saying cameras are a standard...
kpic
Roseburg Public Library sets record-breaking numbers with help from community members
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With "tremendous" help from local volunteers, the Friend of Roseburg Public Library set a record-breaking sales number for their Winter Book Sale, the City of Roseburg announced in a press release. The three-day event raised $2,807.50, with a majority of their books priced at $1 the...
kpic
Biden Administration's homelessness plan could have big impact on Eugene, says Mayor Vinis
EUGENE, Ore. — On Monday, the Biden Administration released the "All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness". The goal is to reduce homelessness by 25 percent by 2025. The plan calls for state and local governments to get people into permanent housing and provide access to support and income.
Comments / 0