Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season
Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
Avatar: Flight of Passage Pre-Show Actor Releases T-Shirt to Commemorate His Performance
Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lots of unique characters, but one that particularly sticks out to guests is Dr. Stevens, our pre-show guide to Avatar Flight of Passage. David Danipour, the actor behind the role, took to Twitter to announce a new t-shirt he designed to commemorate his performance in the pre-show.
Disney Vacation Club Exclusive Moonlight Magic 2023 Events to Begin at Disney California Adventure in February
Moonlight Magic, a series of exclusive events for Disney Vacation Club members, will begin for 2023 at Disney California Adventure in February. The first event will be in February 1, 2023. No details or schedules have been announced. Stay tuned to DLNT for further updates. For more Disneyland Resort news...
VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Trains Testing With Audio at Magic Kingdom
We saw and heard three Walt Disney World Railroad train engines testing with accompanying audio at Magic Kingdom today. We saw the Roy O. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Walter E. Disney engines at multiple stations this morning, but we have yet to see Roger E. Broggie, engine 3. It’s unknown if the Broggie returned to Walt Disney World after going to Strasburg, PA, for refurbishment in summer 2019. Watch our video below to hear some of the train’s narration.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom, Blizzard Beach, & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/20/22 (Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler, 2023 Minnie Ear Headband, Kristoff & Sven Added to Tike’s Peak, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! Today we have a big day planned with stops at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We will be sure to report on all the new things we find today. Let’s get started!. We were surprised to see Magic...
BREAKING: Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s Character Dining at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in 2023
The buffet will finally return to Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in 2023. The buffet is set to replace the family style on March 1, 2023. Character dining returned to the restaurant in 2020, and distancing requirements were lifted earlier this year. It’s unknown if the food...
Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Modern Disney Hotels That Remove Theme from Spaces, Ask Bob Iger to Make Changes
Eddie Sotto, a former Disney Imagineer who is recognized as one of the most influential theme park experts in the world, believes that Disney resorts are becoming too generic. On Twitter, Sotto responded to our story from last week on the upcoming refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s lobby.
CONFIRMED: Baymax From ‘Big Hero 6’ To Fly Over Sleeping Beauty Castle for Wondrous Journeys Spectacular at Disneyland
We recently reported that a giant Baymax would fly over Sleeping Beauty Castle in the new Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland, and Disney has now confirmed this. In a release today detailing more of what guests can expect from the new show, Disney said “And in a thrilling moment...
VIDEO: First Preview of Soundtrack for Wondrous Journeys Fireworks Spectacular Coming to Disneyland for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the celebrations kick off at Disneyland on January 27. One of the offerings is a brand new fireworks spectacular for Disneyland park: Wondrous Journeys. This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in “an experience that...
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Merchandise Revealed, New Walt Disney World Ticket Cards, More Details on ‘Wondrous Journeys’ at Disneyland, & More: Daily Recap (12/21/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Fantasmic! Showtimes Pushed Back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Starting December 26
“Fantasmic!” performances will move by 30 minutes from December 26 to January 7, with the second daily performance technically starting after the park closes. Through December 25, Christmas, “Fantasmic!” will continue to be performed at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Starting the next day, it will be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/19/22 (Triple-B Burger Debuts at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe, New 50th Anniversary Joffrey’s Cups, Long Lines, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a super chilly morning so let’s make our way around the park to warm up!. We made our way down Main Street, U.S.A. to check out what was new at the Emporium to get out of the cold for a few. There...
BREAKING: Princess Character Dining Returning to Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom in 2023
Guests at the Magic Kingdom will be able to once again mingle with royalty at Cinderella’s Royal Table beginning February 28, 2023!. The restaurant has not offered meetings with the Disney Princess characters since it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Cinderella has made sporadic, distanced appearances at the restaurant since it reopened.
Select Lightsaber Hilts 30% Off at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
You can feel the power of the force even more with these select discounted Lightsaber Hilts, which are currently 30% off at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Of the 15 different hilts that are available, four of them are currently...
New ‘Anastasia’ Pin Arrives at Walt Disney World
Disney acquired “Anastasia” back in 2019 when they acquired 20th Century Fox, but no merchandise related to the classic movie has appeared in Disney Parks until recently. Today, we found a new Limited Release 25th Anniversary pin dedicated to the film. Limited Release “Anastasia” 25th Anniversary Pin –...
Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Showcase of Dreams’ Framed Diorama Celebrating Every Anniversary Coming in January
As Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration inches closer and closer, the Oriental Land Company is introducing a special monthly collection for the first three months of the year. This new “Showcase of Dreams” will commemorate every anniversary of both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea’s openings going all the way back to 1984!
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 12/19/2022 (The American Adventure Reopening Delayed, Holiday Decorations Added at The Seas Pavilion, New Mexico Pavilion Merchandise Collection, & More)
Happy Holidays and welcome to EPCOT! We’re soaking in this sunny, and slightly chilly, Florida day. Join us around the neighborhoods of EPCOT while we find new merchandise, see returning holiday decorations, and more. Let’s get started!. It’s a beautiful day here in Central Florida! Only a high...
BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort Bans Merchandise Reselling
The Tokyo Disney Resort has recently updated its “Theme Park Usage Agreement,” and listed in its “Prohibited Acts” section is this little gem — “Purchasing products or souvenirs for the purpose of resale.” Yes, Tokyo Disney Resort has now made buying merchandise for the purpose of reselling it a reason to be removed from the park or banned altogether.
Construction Continues for Carousel Coffee and The Cake Bake Shop Coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Construction walls have gone up around a former bell services counter near the site of the former Dundy’s Sundries as development begins for Carousel Coffee, coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn in 2023. A new quick-service bakery, Carousel Coffee, is the latest new dining option under construction at Disney’s...
PHOTOS: ‘Gremlins’ Stripe Funko POP! Loungefly Backpack Available at Universal Studios Florida
A new “Gremlins” Stripe Funko POP! Loungefly backpack is now available at the Five and Dime Shop in Universal Studios Florida. Funko POP! “Gremlins” Loungefly Backpack – $85. This Funko POP! Loungefly backpack is inspired by Stripe. He can be seen in the Kingston Falls...
