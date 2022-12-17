We saw and heard three Walt Disney World Railroad train engines testing with accompanying audio at Magic Kingdom today. We saw the Roy O. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Walter E. Disney engines at multiple stations this morning, but we have yet to see Roger E. Broggie, engine 3. It’s unknown if the Broggie returned to Walt Disney World after going to Strasburg, PA, for refurbishment in summer 2019. Watch our video below to hear some of the train’s narration.

11 HOURS AGO