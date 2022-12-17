ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season

Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
Avatar: Flight of Passage Pre-Show Actor Releases T-Shirt to Commemorate His Performance

Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lots of unique characters, but one that particularly sticks out to guests is Dr. Stevens, our pre-show guide to Avatar Flight of Passage. David Danipour, the actor behind the role, took to Twitter to announce a new t-shirt he designed to commemorate his performance in the pre-show.
VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Trains Testing With Audio at Magic Kingdom

We saw and heard three Walt Disney World Railroad train engines testing with accompanying audio at Magic Kingdom today. We saw the Roy O. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Walter E. Disney engines at multiple stations this morning, but we have yet to see Roger E. Broggie, engine 3. It’s unknown if the Broggie returned to Walt Disney World after going to Strasburg, PA, for refurbishment in summer 2019. Watch our video below to hear some of the train’s narration.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom, Blizzard Beach, & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/20/22 (Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler, 2023 Minnie Ear Headband, Kristoff & Sven Added to Tike’s Peak, & More)

Good morning from Magic Kingdom! Today we have a big day planned with stops at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We will be sure to report on all the new things we find today. Let’s get started!. We were surprised to see Magic...
VIDEO: First Preview of Soundtrack for Wondrous Journeys Fireworks Spectacular Coming to Disneyland for Disney 100 Years of Wonder

Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the celebrations kick off at Disneyland on January 27. One of the offerings is a brand new fireworks spectacular for Disneyland park: Wondrous Journeys. This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in “an experience that...
Fantasmic! Showtimes Pushed Back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Starting December 26

“Fantasmic!” performances will move by 30 minutes from December 26 to January 7, with the second daily performance technically starting after the park closes. Through December 25, Christmas, “Fantasmic!” will continue to be performed at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Starting the next day, it will be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
New ‘Anastasia’ Pin Arrives at Walt Disney World

Disney acquired “Anastasia” back in 2019 when they acquired 20th Century Fox, but no merchandise related to the classic movie has appeared in Disney Parks until recently. Today, we found a new Limited Release 25th Anniversary pin dedicated to the film. Limited Release “Anastasia” 25th Anniversary Pin –...
Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Showcase of Dreams’ Framed Diorama Celebrating Every Anniversary Coming in January

As Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration inches closer and closer, the Oriental Land Company is introducing a special monthly collection for the first three months of the year. This new “Showcase of Dreams” will commemorate every anniversary of both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea’s openings going all the way back to 1984!
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 12/19/2022 (The American Adventure Reopening Delayed, Holiday Decorations Added at The Seas Pavilion, New Mexico Pavilion Merchandise Collection, & More)

Happy Holidays and welcome to EPCOT! We’re soaking in this sunny, and slightly chilly, Florida day. Join us around the neighborhoods of EPCOT while we find new merchandise, see returning holiday decorations, and more. Let’s get started!. It’s a beautiful day here in Central Florida! Only a high...
BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort Bans Merchandise Reselling

The Tokyo Disney Resort has recently updated its “Theme Park Usage Agreement,” and listed in its “Prohibited Acts” section is this little gem — “Purchasing products or souvenirs for the purpose of resale.” Yes, Tokyo Disney Resort has now made buying merchandise for the purpose of reselling it a reason to be removed from the park or banned altogether.

