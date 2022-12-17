Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Dragons explode in 2nd half to beat Generals
MT. VERNON — Someone forgot to light the fuse. The Fairland Dragons’s offense wasn’t clicking in the first half but exploded in the second half with 40 points and beat the Sheridan Generals 63-45 on Wednesday. The Dragons hit 8-of-12 shots in the third quarter and 9-of-10...
Ironton Tribune
Redmen use strong defense to topple Titans
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen seem to like playing defense more than offense. The Redmen have held four of their six opponents under 50 points this season including Tuesday as Rock Hill beat the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 44-39. The only two teams to break the 50-point mark...
Ironton Tribune
Musketeers hold off Bobcats, 59-56
LLOYD, Ky. — It was the “Green Bowl.”. The Greenup County Musketeers built a big first half lead and then held on to beat the Green Bobcats 59-56 on Tuesday. Carson Wireman had 6 points as Greenup took a slim 10-9 first quarter lead. Abe McBee was 3-of-4...
Ironton Tribune
Hornets’ rally in final seconds to edge Vikings
WILLOW WOOD — Owen Johnson didn’t hit a buzzer-beater. But he was close. After winning two games this season with a buzzer-beater, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and a layup with 4.5 seconds left to lift the Coal Grove Hornets to a 57-56 win over Symmes Valley Vikings on Tuesday in the annual Waterloo Wonders Throwback game.
Ironton Tribune
Defense sparks Lady Panthers win over Blue Angels
CHESAPEAKE — Chesapeake likes to play defense. Just ask the Gallipolis Blue Angels. The Lady Panthers held Gallipolis to single digit points in each quarter as they picked up a 44-17 Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. Sophi Hutchinson hit a trey and scored 5 points while Erin Hicks...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Dragons stay unbeaten with late rally to beat Redwomen
PROCTORVILLE — Just 30 seconds. After leading almost the entire game, it took only about 30 seconds for the Fairland Lady Dragons to erase everything the Rock Hill Redwomen had accomplished as they took 7-point lead and never looked back. The Lady Dragons used the quick scoring burst to...
Ironton Tribune
Marshall adds 8 recruits to football program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s football program welcomed several new members of its family during National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. Fresh off a 9-4 season and victory in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that ended the year with a five-game winning streak, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said the additions of the eight players announced fills several needs due to graduation losses while building a baseline for the rest of the class as well.
Ironton Tribune
Marshall uses 24-0 run to rout Glenville State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Behind a 24-0 run, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (11-2) closed out non-conference action with a 99-73 win over the Glenville State Pioneers on Monday night inside the Cam Henderson Center. “I thought we got a little sloppy. I thought in the second half,...
Ironton Tribune
Herd holds off UConn 28-14 to win Myrtle Beach Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Marshall coach Charles Huff watched his team overcome adversity all season long. So having to do it once more at the Myrtle Beach Bowl wasn’t a problem. The Thundering Herd won their fifth straight game to close the season, holding off UConn 28-14 on...
Ironton Tribune
Britton Barlow
Britton Brinkley “Bink” Barlow, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the care of Community Hospice House of Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Ironton to the late Julia (Freeman) and Brinkley Howell Barlow. He graduated from Ironton High School in 1948 and served four years...
Ironton Tribune
Vicki Gore
Vicki Sue Gore, 71, of Kitts Hill, formerly of Coal Grove, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Ray Gore and Clifford Anthony (Tony) Gore; paternal grandparents, Willard and Dove Gore; maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruth Stormes; two nephews, Jason Allen Gore and Matthew Heath Gore; and a niece, Laura Nicole (Nikki) Gore.
Ironton Tribune
Spreading Christmas cheer
Tribune columnist Dr. MJ Wixsom, owner of the Guardian Animal Medical Center, reads Christmas stories on Dec. 17 as part of Greenup, Kentucky’s Christmas on the Square event.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Thoughts on a return to normalcy
For much of the world, 2022 was a year of returns. Following the lost year of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, then came a 2021 that began with much uncertainty and many unsure of plans, this year was the first true return for many public gatherings. We saw regional...
Ironton Tribune
UPDATED: Murder suspect arrested at Ashland hotel
ASHLAND, Ky. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
Ironton Tribune
Phyllis Mootz
Phyllis E. Mootz, of Kitts Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald Wray Mootz; her parents, John and Evaline Willis; and sister, Frances Willis Arthur. She is survived by her children, two sons,...
Ironton Tribune
Arrest made in fatal Chesapeake shooting
CHESAPEAKE — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
Ironton Tribune
Honoring the fallen
Saturday was cold, overcast and windy, but it didn’t stop nearly 200 people from coming to Woodlawn Cemetery in Ironton to put wreaths with red ribbons on the graves of over 1,000 veterans in the Soldiers Plot and the Civil War section as part of the 10th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Ironton Tribune
Ittig resigns as Chesapeake mayor
CHESAPEAKE — For the third time in less than three years, the Village of Chesapeake has a new mayor. Nate Ittig resigned from the position at Monday’s meeting of council, Katie Bentley, a council member who serves as the village’s media liaison, confirmed. “We greatly appreciate the...
Ironton Tribune
New senior center to have ribbon cutting
ROME TOWNSHIP — It is a day long awaited for Darlene Green, the director of the Lawrence County Senior Center. A ribbon cutting on the new senior center, located at the county fairgrounds in Rome Township, is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday and the public is invited to come check out the new facility.
Ironton Tribune
Sheriff’s office: Woman shot to death over argument about a dog
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of woman in Chesapeake on Sunday. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, a call came in around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday about a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake. When deputies and...
