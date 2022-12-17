Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school
GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School. This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations. “During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to...
KOLO TV Reno
Fifty-nine, disabled and four days from Christmas, homeless, evicted for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire in northeast Reno displaces 3
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire on Hood Avenue displaced three people Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., six engines and a truck with the Reno Fire Department responded to the area for reports of smoke. Upon arriving, they discovered a vehicle that had become engulfed in flames. Those flames...
Nevada mayor sues after finding tracking device on car
Reno, Nevada, mayor Hillary Schieve filed a lawsuit against a private investigator and their company after Schieve found a tracking device attached to her personal vehicle. KRNV’s Ben Margiott reports.Dec. 19, 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman arrested after officers find stolen Reno PD gun
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found she had a loaded gun that was stolen out of Reno early Wednesday morning. The Redding Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. in Redding. The officer contacted the driver, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding....
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School evacuated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning. In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school. No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO...
thenevadaindependent.com
A cry for bold solutions: 'Don't visit Tahoe'
To the resounding shock and horror of tourism officials, major international tourism guide Fodor's recently listed Lake Tahoe as one of the top 10 places in the entire world NOT to visit. Tahoe residents - long ignored witnesses to the degradation of the Jewel of the Sierra at the mercy of unfettered tourism - simply nodded their heads. Trash, dusty air, slimy beaches and rocks from polluted runoff… the list goes on and on. And no one really wants to drive to Tahoe to get stuck in what has become Sacramento-like traffic. Without solutions, we are all losers, the lake included.
FOX Reno
'I know what it is like to be hungry,' Reno non-profit seeking communal kitchen
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Rural Emergency Assistance (REAP) in Reno is looking for space where they can prepare food once a week. Every Saturday at Barbra Bennett Park, volunteers with REAP set up a portable table and hand out warm food, along with hygiene products to those in need.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Round Hill man arrested for lewdness with a child; Authorities seek more info
ROUND HILL, Nev. — A Round Hill man accused of lewdness with a child is in custody after authorities searched his home and discovered evidence he was planning to make contact with several other underaged children in Stateline and South Lake Tahoe. Zachary Nance, 35, was arrested Thursday, Dec....
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
KOLO TV Reno
DETR to adopt new ID security for claimants
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation is unveiling new security features it says will help protect the identities of those seeking unemployment benefits. Active or new unemployment claimants will be required to log into their existing accounts or complete a new identity verification upon...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC releases bus schedule for Christmas, New Year
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission has released a bus schedule for this Christmas and New Year’s. Sunday, December 25: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. Monday, December 26: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed. Saturday, December 31: Transit on Saturday-level schedule. RTC FREE Safe RIDE service...
KOLO TV Reno
15,000 plus travelers expected at Reno airport this holiday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is expecting a busy holiday season. They say they are expecting more than 15,000 passengers to come through their airport over the holidays. Their busiest days are anticipated to be Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30, and Jan. 2. With the...
KOLO TV Reno
Over-the-counter flu medicine in short supply
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As temperatures drop, many of us are spending more time indoors. But some are confined to their homes because of the flu. “They get really bad fevers, our kids, so I was pretty scared,” said Camille Webb, a Reno mom of three. Webb and her...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County embezzler sentenced to prison
A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department sends out warning to “Stay off the ice”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ponds, rivers, and other bodies of water are starting to freeze over here in Northern Nevada. The Reno Fire Department is warning us to stay off the ice. Activities like ice skating or ice fishing here in the Truckee Meadows are just not safe according to RFD. Our area’s weather is not reliable enough for water to completely freeze over.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Jaqueline Cavender, Nevada HP; New River Justice Court. Ector DeLuna, Churchill SO; New...
KOLO TV Reno
Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Gas reminds customers of home and kitchen safety this holiday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns. Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and the sound of hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.
KOLO TV Reno
Can gift wrap be recycled?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the holidays, most people have more trash than usual, or is it recycling?. Waste Management in Reno says they see a 25% increase in volume as trucks push more unwanted items into their facility. “When people are shopping, when they are celebrating with their families...
