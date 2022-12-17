ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

FEET HURT? SEE DR. ZVI, THE RV MD

There are always first times and the more inventive we are, the more of them we’ll have. Take Dr. Zvi, a brilliant retired orthopedic surgeon, today a daring doctor who just traded his home for an RV to take his wellness wisdom on the road. He is living with...
ARE UNCLAIMED FUNDS WAITING FOR YOU?

Tax Collector Gannon Encourages Residents to Check Unclaimed Funds. West Palm Beach, Fla. – Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon encourages Palm Beach County residents to visit the Tax Collector’s website, www.pbctax.com, and check the unclaimed funds section to see if they have any unclaimed funds waiting for them.
Toledo Clips Liberty to Capture 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

In the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, Toledo outlasted Liberty by a final score of 21-19, capturing the Rockets’ 12th bowl win in program history. The win marked a full-circle moment for Toledo head coach Jason Candle. Candle’s first victory came in the Boca Raton Bowl in 2015 while serving as interim head coach at the time, when the Rockets defeated Temple, 32-17. That game also marked the last bowl win for Toledo prior to tonight.
Changing Lives boss praises volunteers for providing help to homeless

Operating a service that provides aid to the homeless is a big job. “We can’t do. anything without the volunteers,” James Batmasian, founder of the Changing Lives. assistance organization in Boca Raton, told a crowd Saturday at the group’s third. annual Unity Day Expo Fair at...
Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Inspires Boca Raton Students During Recent Visit

On December 14, 2022, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, joined Jewish National Fund-USA, the Consulate General of Israel in Miami, and Katz Yeshiva High School (KYHS) in Boca Raton, to give an inspirational and informative speech to several hundred students regarding the importance of continuing strong relations between the United States and Israel.
BOCA RATON, FL

