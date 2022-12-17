Read full article on original website
California minimum wage set to be $15.50 by January
North — California’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour for all employers on Jan. 1, 2023, despite some cities and counties that have a local minimum wage higher than the current state rate. The change in the minimum wage also affects the minimum salary an employee...
Health experts warn to take precautions before traveling this holiday season
REDDING, Calif. — Christmas is less than a week away but many states are seeing a rise in illnesses ahead of holiday travel. Cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 have created what health experts are calling a “tridemic.”. According to the Department of Health and Human Services,...
Suspect in deadly 2019 DUI crash pleads guilty for 30 year prison term
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A man involved in a deadly wrong-way crash in 2019 pled guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges on Monday for a 30-year prison term. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, Sadiel Ramon Martinez, originally from Miami, Fla., appeared in court on Monday and pled guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08% causing great bodily injury.
