SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A man involved in a deadly wrong-way crash in 2019 pled guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges on Monday for a 30-year prison term. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, Sadiel Ramon Martinez, originally from Miami, Fla., appeared in court on Monday and pled guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08% causing great bodily injury.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO