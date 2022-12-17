Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA’s InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander’s power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.
WSLS
Beyond The Forecast – Winter Precipitation Types
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. We’re in a nice lull between winter weather at the start of this week. Thursday brought as much as a quarter inch of freezing rain to some spots, and more winter weather comes this Thursday. Let’s use that...
Comments / 0