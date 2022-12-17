Read full article on original website
WVNews
Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history. The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes.
WVNews
Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Celtic Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10...
WVNews
Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after.
WVNews
Marquee Marion matchup goes to No. 1 North over No. 9 East, 64-51
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Morgan Cochran and East Fairmont finished the first half with momentum, reducing North Marion’s lead from a dozen points to just a half-dozen. But Olivia Toland scored five straight, and seven of nine, of her team’s points early in the third quarter, pushing the difference back to double digits, where it would stay the rest of the way as the Class AAA preseason No. 1 Huskies (2-1) handed the Bees (4-1), ninth in the preseason, their first loss, 64-51, at a lively Hive on Wednesday night.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
WVNews
Knicks' NBA-leading 8-game win streak ends versus Raptors
NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Toronto Raptors snapped the New York Knicks’ NBA-leading eight-game winning streak 113-106 Wednesday night. “It’s cool,” Siakam said of posting his first 50-point game at Madison Square Garden. “I’m not a super basketball historian. I...
WVNews
Ceaser scores 25, Buffalo defeats SUNY-Canton 129-62
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Ceaser had 25 points in Buffalo's 129-62 win over SUNY-Canton on Wednesday night. Ceaser added four steals for the Bulls (6-6). Armoni Foster was 7 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to add 17 points. Isaac Jack shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding 13 rebounds and three blocks.
WVNews
Lincoln edges Liberty with hot free throw shooting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Lincoln girls basketball team hit 17 of 19 free throws, Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley made the four most crucial from the line. With the Cougars clinging to a two-point lead with under two minutes remaining, Liberty, with three team fouls, fouled a Lincoln ball handler on four consecutive plays. The fourth happened to be Riley.
WVNews
Celtics' Tatum back after missing game for personal reasons
BOSTON (AP) — Boston star forward Jayson Tatum returned Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after a game because of personal reasons. Tatum leads the team in scoring at 30.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 and was the NBA’s player of the month for October/November.
WVNews
Bittinger's late bucket lifts Huskies over Cougars
BAKER, W.Va. — Derek Bittinger knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go and the defense got the final stop which allowed the Northern Huskies to escape Baker with a 52-49 victory over the East Hardy Cougars in Tuesday night’s high school boys’ basketball match-up. It capped off a successful week for the Northern boys who also poured in convincing wins over Meyersdale last Friday and Hancock on Monday, making the Huskies 4-1 at the start of the holiday break.
WVNews
Chicago 110, Atlanta 108
CHICAGO (110) DeRozan 12-23 4-6 28, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Vucevic 8-17 2-2 20, Caruso 2-2 0-0 5, LaVine 8-16 5-6 22, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Drummond 2-3 1-2 5, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 9, White 2-8 5-6 10. Totals 43-86 17-22 110.
WVNews
Orlando 116, Houston 110
ORLANDO (116) Banchero 9-20 4-8 23, Bol 3-6 2-2 8, M.Wagner 3-8 5-5 12, F.Wagner 9-15 3-5 25, Fultz 4-10 3-7 11, Schofield 2-4 3-3 7, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 3-6 1-1 7, Anthony 5-13 2-2 15, K.Harris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-91 23-33 116.
WVNews
No. 1 Purdue 74, New Orleans 53
NEW ORLEANS (3-8) Jackson 6-8 1-2 14, Kirkland 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 7-14 0-0 17, Sackey 0-5 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 0-1 8, Henry 3-5 2-2 8, Doughty 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Vincent 0-0 2-2 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Simes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 9-11 53.
WVNews
Orlov scores in OT, Caps hand Red Wings 6th straight loss
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds, Dmitry Orlov had the overtime winner and the Washington Capitals won their second in a row by beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Monday night with Alex Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone. Ovechkin, for a third...
WVNews
Cincinnati 72, Detroit 54
DETROIT (5-8) Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Liddell 6-18 5-5 18, Davis 6-20 3-4 17, Moss 1-6 1-2 3, Phillips 1-3 0-0 3, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-1 0, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 9-12 54.
