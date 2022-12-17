Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
Fox 19
3 Kentucky children dead from flu in last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky on Monday reported six new flu-related pediatric deaths, including three in the last week. The commonwealth’s record for most child influenza deaths was set at six in the 2019-2020 flu season. That record is now matched for the 2022-23 season, according to the weekly...
Wave 3
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear declares state of emergency in anticipation of frigid temperatures, snow
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear is holding a briefing to update Kentuckians on the dangerously cold weather set to roll into Kentucky on Thursday evening. He has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the dangerous weather. He has also signed an executive order to prevent price gouging for supplies such as food, gas, and snow shovels.
More Deadly Than Fentanyl, an Elephant Tranquilizer Drug Poses a Threat in Kentucky
A drug that is more potent than Fentanyl? Sounds impossible however it does exist and has popped up in the far eastern reaches of the Commonwealth. Carfentanil: What is it and why is it more fatal than Fentanyl?. This drug is the stronger cousin, if you will, of the well-known...
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
WKYT 27
LIST: Warming shelters being set up to combat arctic cold
KENTUCKY (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of a massive cold front set to arrive in the commonwealth Christmas weekend. The forecast calls for a steep drop in temperatures Thursday night into Friday. To combat this, the Governor said each county should have at least one warming center up and running by Thursday. He also said that the state parks will serve as backup warming centers if needed.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
WKYT 27
Pediatric flu deaths in Kentucky reach previous record high
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The year’s flu season has already reached the number of pediatric deaths set during the 2019-2020 flu season when six children died of influenza, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The Governor is encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu. None of the children who...
WKYT 27
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear reflect on 2022
Frankfort, Ky. (WKYT) -When Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 2022 he sees a state rocked by back-to-back natural disasters and recovery for thousands of people. But he also sees a year in which record economic growth happened. Recently WKYT’s Amber Philpott was granted a sit down in person interview to...
wdrb.com
Kentucky matching program provides nearly $15 million to help employees with child care costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is set to use $15 million to help employers in the state offer their workers money for child care. The main goal of the program is to get more people back to work. "We've got a real chance here, and we need to...
wdrb.com
Federal funding available to open new child care centers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal funding is now available to help Kentucky residents launch new child care options. The Business Partnership Matching grant provides up to $100,000 to help with costs involved in starting a child care center. The intent is to help businesses looking to start child care for their employees.
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
fox56news.com
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
wymt.com
God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
WTVQ
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
Comments / 0