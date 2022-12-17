Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
NBA roundup: Pascal Siakam (52) powers Raptors past Knicks
Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points Wednesday night and sank the go-ahead free throw with 2:01 left for the
Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105
Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night
Nets score 91 in 1st half, wallop weary Warriors 143-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
Orlando 116, Houston 110
ORLANDO (116) Banchero 9-20 4-8 23, Bol 3-6 2-2 8, M.Wagner 3-8 5-5 12, F.Wagner 9-15 3-5 25, Fultz 4-10 3-7 11, Schofield 2-4 3-3 7, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 3-6 1-1 7, Anthony 5-13 2-2 15, K.Harris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-91 23-33 116.
Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2
Mark Stone scored twice in the third period to help the Vegas Golden Knights break a home dry spell and continue their domination of the Arizona Coyotes with a 5-2 victory
Celtics' Tatum back after missing game for personal reasons
BOSTON (AP) — Boston star forward Jayson Tatum returned Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after a game because of personal reasons. Tatum leads the team in scoring at 30.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 and was the NBA’s player of the month for October/November.
Indiana 117, Boston 112
INDIANA (117) Hield 3-7 0-0 8, Nesmith 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 4-8 1-1 10, Haliburton 12-24 3-4 33, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Mathurin 3-9 0-0 7, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, Duarte 5-10 0-0 14, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-98 7-9 117.
Memphis defeats Alabama State 83-61
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 25 points as Memphis beat Alabama State 83-61 on Wednesday night. Williams added seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-3). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free throw line and added seven blocks. Kendric Davis also scored 14 points.
Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He's making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times.
Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93
DETROIT (93) Bogdanovic 1-3 8-9 10, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 3-4 1-2 7, Hayes 6-15 0-0 12, Ivey 7-18 3-6 18, Bagley III 1-5 7-8 10, Bey 4-10 1-3 11, Knox II 1-5 0-0 2, Burks 2-5 2-2 7, Diallo 2-4 3-4 7, Joseph 1-1 0-0 3, McGruder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-79 25-34 93.
Dallas 104, Minnesota 99
DALLAS (104) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 5-7 21, Wood 5-12 1-1 12, Dinwiddie 6-13 3-3 19, Doncic 8-16 8-9 25, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 3-4 4-5 10, Ntilikina 0-0 2-2 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 34-75 23-27 104.
Titans sign 3rd QB with Tannehill nursing sprained ankle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans appear set to find out just how much rookie quarterback Malik Willis has grown since his previous NFL start. With veteran Ryan Tannehill one of 17 Titans on their lengthy injury report, they also may wind up learning if the rookie can help extend their streak as AFC South champs.
