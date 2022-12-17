ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Nets score 91 in 1st half, wallop weary Warriors 143-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNews

Orlando 116, Houston 110

ORLANDO (116) Banchero 9-20 4-8 23, Bol 3-6 2-2 8, M.Wagner 3-8 5-5 12, F.Wagner 9-15 3-5 25, Fultz 4-10 3-7 11, Schofield 2-4 3-3 7, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 3-6 1-1 7, Anthony 5-13 2-2 15, K.Harris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-91 23-33 116.
WVNews

Celtics' Tatum back after missing game for personal reasons

BOSTON (AP) — Boston star forward Jayson Tatum returned Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after a game because of personal reasons. Tatum leads the team in scoring at 30.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 and was the NBA’s player of the month for October/November.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Indiana 117, Boston 112

INDIANA (117) Hield 3-7 0-0 8, Nesmith 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 4-8 1-1 10, Haliburton 12-24 3-4 33, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Mathurin 3-9 0-0 7, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, Duarte 5-10 0-0 14, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-98 7-9 117.
INDIANA STATE
WVNews

Memphis defeats Alabama State 83-61

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 25 points as Memphis beat Alabama State 83-61 on Wednesday night. Williams added seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-3). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free throw line and added seven blocks. Kendric Davis also scored 14 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He's making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times.
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93

DETROIT (93) Bogdanovic 1-3 8-9 10, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 3-4 1-2 7, Hayes 6-15 0-0 12, Ivey 7-18 3-6 18, Bagley III 1-5 7-8 10, Bey 4-10 1-3 11, Knox II 1-5 0-0 2, Burks 2-5 2-2 7, Diallo 2-4 3-4 7, Joseph 1-1 0-0 3, McGruder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-79 25-34 93.
WVNews

Dallas 104, Minnesota 99

DALLAS (104) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 5-7 21, Wood 5-12 1-1 12, Dinwiddie 6-13 3-3 19, Doncic 8-16 8-9 25, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 3-4 4-5 10, Ntilikina 0-0 2-2 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 34-75 23-27 104.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Titans sign 3rd QB with Tannehill nursing sprained ankle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans appear set to find out just how much rookie quarterback Malik Willis has grown since his previous NFL start. With veteran Ryan Tannehill one of 17 Titans on their lengthy injury report, they also may wind up learning if the rookie can help extend their streak as AFC South champs.
NASHVILLE, TN

