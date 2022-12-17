Read full article on original website
Man found guilty of gang-related murder
A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, three felony assault charges, participating in a street gang and possessing a firearm by a felon. The Uptown Bakers criminal street gang threw a house party on Baylor Street in northeast Bakersfield in April 2017. A gang member left the party to buy products from an am/pm on Mount Vernon and Columbus Street, a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release said.
State DOJ opens investigation after initial finding that man had no firearm when he was killed by BPD
The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation of Tuesday morning's fatal, police-involved shooting in Bakersfield after an initial inquiry determined the man killed did not have a firearm at the time of his death, but did have a knife. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the independent investigation Wednesday...
8 BPD officers fire at man, who dies at scene
A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot by Bakersfield Police Department officers. Police were called to railroads tracks near Madison Street and East Belle Terrace at 9:41 a.m. for reports of a man carrying a handgun, a BPD news release said.
BPD searching for missing woman, 19
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman. Apollonia Davis, who has long black hair and brown eyes, was last seen Tuesday in the 1200 block of 38th Street. She is a Native American.
CHP: 3-year-old boy in unsecured car seat ejected from car in 3-vehicle crash
A 3-year-old boy was injured in a three-car collision on Highway 65 after he was ejected while in an unsecured car seat from a vehicle’s window early Wednesday evening. Kyle Schwegel of Bakersfield was driving a Dodge Ram south on Highway 65 at an unknown speed. Jimmy Parham, a 40-year-old Porterville man, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on the same road. Parham was going around 53 to 54 mph, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
New Lake Isabella visitor center: property purchased, construction to start by 2024
Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has purchased property for the upcoming Lake Isabella Visitor Center. “Acquisition of this property by the Army Corps is a major step forward and marks the beginning of the end to bring this visitor center to fruition,” the Bakersfield Republican said in a statement.
Local home market resumes median-price slide
Bakersfield's single-family home market resumed its downward adjustment in November, following an upward blip in October, as supply and demand both decreased significantly month over month. The result was modest declines in local benchmarks: The city's median sales price for an existing home dipped 2.6 percent from October's level to...
