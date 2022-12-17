Effective: 2022-12-21 23:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel this afternoon through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.

