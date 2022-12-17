Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Pierce by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 16:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. When outside, be sure to wear appropriate winter apparel. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; McHenry; McKenzie; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as low as 55 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northwest and north central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerous to life-threatening wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow are possible tonight through Thursday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marshall, Day, Clark, Codington and Hamlin Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel this afternoon through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 23:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel this afternoon through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel this afternoon through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.
Comments / 0