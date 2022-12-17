Effective: 2022-12-21 22:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marshall, Day, Clark, Codington and Hamlin Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel this afternoon through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO