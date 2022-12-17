ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 19

Laura Kaia
4d ago

What nonsense. Inslee and Democrats bring these phoney bills and guilt shame everyone into passing it but the money gets funneled into political, bureaucratic and Marxist social justice programs.

Reply
6
Robin Miller
4d ago

When is this ever going to stop. I knew some girls, years ago that moved from Montana to Washington. Because of a bigger check and more food stamps than Montana. So the more you give the more people are going to come here for all the programs. Another reason the homelessness is out of control. I am sick of all this.

Reply(3)
5
Sam
4d ago

More taxes increase just like Inslee grand plan for state housing assistance. High taxes for the people who pay

Reply
7
Related
R.A. Heim

State To Send Out Up to $1,200 to Qualifying Individuals Starting in 2023

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban

Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington governor, AG unveil 3 gun safety proposals

Washington leaders are aiming to ban the sale of assault weapons in the state. Similar attempts have not gotten far in the past, but they say they now have the momentum to do it as they push for three gun safety measures nest session. On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee and...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million

OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Aiming for gun safety in Washington: Today So Far

As officials in Washington state are look ahead to the next legislative session, a handful of gun safety proposals are being prepared for consideration, including an assault weapons ban. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 20, 2022. Here come the gun control efforts ......
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Data Breaches in Washington Remain at Historic Highs

Data breaches in the state of Washington are at a historic high, with 4.5 million breach notices being sent to Washington residents in 2022. The Washington state attorney general issued a data breach report last week, pointing out the importance of date security. This year was the second highest on...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training

(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spent on providing abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023-2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature but is not binding on lawmakers. The proposal calls for $70.4 billion in government spending. Of that amount, nearly $1.2 billion is allocated for the Department...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee, AG Ferguson to announce plan to reduce gun violence

TUKWILA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be announcing their plan to stop the growing amount of gun violence in the state. On Monday, they plan to announce a group of bills for the upcoming legislative session to reduce gun violence. Legislators, community organizations, gun...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

What’s Driving Pot Consumers to ‘Underground’ Markets in WA?

According to reports, including data released by The Center Square, for the first time since recreational pot became legal in WA, revenue is down. According to information released by Headset, which is a cannabis data firm, and from The Center Square, pot sales dipped 8 percent in WA. It's the first time there's been a downturn since recreational marijuana went on the market in 2014.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy