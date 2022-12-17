Read full article on original website
Laura Kaia
4d ago
What nonsense. Inslee and Democrats bring these phoney bills and guilt shame everyone into passing it but the money gets funneled into political, bureaucratic and Marxist social justice programs.
Robin Miller
4d ago
When is this ever going to stop. I knew some girls, years ago that moved from Montana to Washington. Because of a bigger check and more food stamps than Montana. So the more you give the more people are going to come here for all the programs. Another reason the homelessness is out of control. I am sick of all this.
Sam
4d ago
More taxes increase just like Inslee grand plan for state housing assistance. High taxes for the people who pay
State To Send Out Up to $1,200 to Qualifying Individuals Starting in 2023
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics extend current contract as negotiations continue
Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Polyclinic and Everett Clinic have extended their current contract through Dec. 23 as the two sides attempt to work out a deal to keep 19,000 patients in-network, The Seattle Times reported Dec. 19. The contract between the payer and the Seattle-based clinics was set...
Washington AG to litigants: Don’t say ‘tyrannical’
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has asked the Washington Supreme Court to disregard an amicus brief opposing the constitutionality of the state’s capital gains tax because its authors allegedly insult the Legislature and the Court. The brief in question, one of four friend-of-the-court briefs...
MyNorthwest.com
WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban
Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
KUOW
Washington governor, AG unveil 3 gun safety proposals
Washington leaders are aiming to ban the sale of assault weapons in the state. Similar attempts have not gotten far in the past, but they say they now have the momentum to do it as they push for three gun safety measures nest session. On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee and...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million
OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
thereflector.com
Top Republican on Senate Budget Committee criticizes Gov. Inslee’s budget
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 14, criticizing Gov. Jay Inslee’s operating budget proposal. In Wilson’s view, Inslee’s budget fails to prioritize the issues that most affect families in Washington state. “Even though the state economist has warned us about the risk...
KUOW
Aiming for gun safety in Washington: Today So Far
As officials in Washington state are look ahead to the next legislative session, a handful of gun safety proposals are being prepared for consideration, including an assault weapons ban. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 20, 2022. Here come the gun control efforts ......
Chronicle
Data Breaches in Washington Remain at Historic Highs
Data breaches in the state of Washington are at a historic high, with 4.5 million breach notices being sent to Washington residents in 2022. The Washington state attorney general issued a data breach report last week, pointing out the importance of date security. This year was the second highest on...
Washington State Lawmaker Files Bill to Fund Cold-Water Shock Warning Signs
OLYMPIA - A bill prefiled for the coming 2023 legislative session seeks to prevent cold-water shock drownings in Washington state. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol. Even on a hot summer day, public health officials say Washington waters are often chilly enough to cause cold-water shock. It's what happened...
kpq.com
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
shorelineareanews.com
Ecology news: Washington adopts plan for transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs)
OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington Department of Ecology updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require that all new, light-duty vehicles sold in Washington meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. Washington is only the third state in the nation to adopt the expanded ZEV standards since an historic decision...
Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training
(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spent on providing abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023-2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature but is not binding on lawmakers. The proposal calls for $70.4 billion in government spending. Of that amount, nearly $1.2 billion is allocated for the Department...
q13fox.com
Gov. Inslee, AG Ferguson to announce plan to reduce gun violence
TUKWILA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be announcing their plan to stop the growing amount of gun violence in the state. On Monday, they plan to announce a group of bills for the upcoming legislative session to reduce gun violence. Legislators, community organizations, gun...
What to know about Washington state’s ‘tripledemic’
Should I be wearing a mask? How can I get a booster shot? We're answering your questions about COVID, RSV and the flu.
Tri-City Herald
WA Dept. of Natural Resources hiring for a wide variety of positions, view 89 job postings
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill a large number of full-time, year-round positions. DNR currently has 89 open job listings. A November press release noted a specific need for about 60 permanent wildfire and forest health positions. Typically, DNR hires firefighting positions during wildfire season...
What’s Driving Pot Consumers to ‘Underground’ Markets in WA?
According to reports, including data released by The Center Square, for the first time since recreational pot became legal in WA, revenue is down. According to information released by Headset, which is a cannabis data firm, and from The Center Square, pot sales dipped 8 percent in WA. It's the first time there's been a downturn since recreational marijuana went on the market in 2014.
These rules could improve views of an Eastern WA wind, solar project. What are your thoughts?
Hundreds of wind turbines with blades reaching as high as the Seattle Space Needle would stretch along the hills south of Tri-Cities.
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
