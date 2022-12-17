ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Teen dies after crashing car into frozen river in Box Elder County

By Spencer Burt
 5 days ago
CORRINE, Utah — A teenager died Friday after he crashed his car into the Bear River in Corrine.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a car upside down in the river around 3:15 p.m., near 4000 West and 3600 North.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, later identified as Case Holmes, was found inside the car and was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Holmes was driving south on 4000 West around 6:30 a.m. when he failed to turn at a T-intersection with 3600 North, and plunged into the water.

Officials said there was dense fog at the time, which they say likely contributed to the crash.

"We express our heartfelt condolences, and pray that the family can find peace and comfort during this difficult time," the sheriff's office wrote.

A GoFundMe account was set up by friends of the family to help pay for a headstone or bench for Holmes.

