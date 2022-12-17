Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over Palm Beach County and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said. "How could you do this to us? It's finally on the market, and we want to get it sold," Beth...
WPTV Chief Meteorologist surprises Palm City girl who 'fought a shark and won'
On this first day of winter, it's ironic, appropriate and very South Florida for WPTV to have a big scoop of Italian ice with 10-year-old Jasmine Carney of Palm City. She's the young girl everyone has come to know and love after she fought off a shark on Hobe Sound Beach about a month ago.
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
The body of a missing 17-year-old from Lantana was found Wednesday near Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. PBSO said detectives were actively investigating the whereabouts of Emmanuel Castaneda at about 2:30 p.m. That's when the boy's body was located near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North. Detectives...
Woman shot dead in Belle Glade
A woman was gunned down Monday morning in Belle Glade, deputies said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of W Avenue A. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the female victim dead at the scene. Another...
Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say
It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash. An arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol said Holder was driving with a blood alcohol content of .23, nearly triple the legal limit, when he drove into the wrong lanes on Dixie Highway and Grafton Avenue, sideswiped a Jeep, and hit a Cadillac head-on.
PBSO arrests driver of fatal crash involving motorcyclist
A 44-year-old woman accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence is behind bars. The arrest comes nearly two months after the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was driving a Toyota Highlander during the early morning hours on Oct. 30. According...
New Brightline station in Boca Raton begins service
South Florida residents will now have another way to travel throughout the state. Brightline service begins Wednesday at two new train stations, one in Boca Raton and another in Aventura. The Boca Raton station, located at 101 NW Fourth Street, just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and...
Arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash involving golf cart in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police on Monday announced an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart back in August. Police said Willie Joe Shannon Jr., 57, was driving a black Mercedes Benz vehicle on Aug. 16 on the Blue Heron Bridge when he hit Troy Lowry, who was riding in a golf cart.
Coast Guard searching for 9 suspected Cuban migrants off Lake Worth Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday searched for nine suspected Cuban migrants whose boat capsized off the Palm Beach County coast over the weekend, authorities said. According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan rescued a person around 3:30 p.m. Sunday off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor — who is...
Police: 56 people arrested after 7-month-long investigation
Police in Riviera Beach said a seven-month-long undercover investigation into drug activity in the city has resulted in the arrest of dozens of people. Known as "Operation Time Capsule," the investigation was sparked by community complaints about street-level drug activity in Riviera Beach. Police said the operation targeted drug dealers...
Palm Beach County to invest millions in sand restoration along coastline
Millions will be spent on sand on Palm Beach County’s coastline to repair the damage and fix a public safety hazard caused by Hurricane Nicole. Hurricane Nicole significantly depleted sand from dunes on Singer Island and other parts of Palm Beach County. About 102,000 cubic yards of sand, or...
Boat sinks after catching fire on Intracoastal Waterway
One person is recovering after a boat caught fire in Boca Raton Monday morning. The boat caught fire at around 9 a.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway, near the Boca Raton Beach Club at 900 S Ocean Blvd. WPTV viewer Mark Weingarden captured video of smoke billowing from the boat before...
Generous Wellington moms collect toys for children in need
Never underestimate a mom on a mission, let alone a group of moms. A mom group based in Wellington is making sure every child has something to unwrap this holiday season. It looks like Santa’s workshop, but it's actually Aimee Stern’s home. "Everybody pulls together and it shows...
Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County
A popular beach is reopening to the public today. One of our area's favorite beaches is reopening to the public today. Bathtub Beach on Hutchinson Island South has been closed since early November. Hurricane Nicole caused flooding along MacArthur Boulevard. The county's Coastal Engineering Division added sand to reinforce the...
Port St. Lucie Boy Scouts building K9 memorial to become Eagle Scouts
Three aspiring Eagle Scouts are working to earn the highest rank in scouting by honoring protectors of their community. K-9s are more than a crime fighting tool. To their handlers, they are like family, and they’re beloved by the communities they serve. Troop 422 Life Scouts Jayce Masters, Ashton...
Martin County to open cold weather shelter this weekend
LAHIA - 1760 Southeast Salerno Road in Stuart. Salvation Army - 821 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stuart. Once participants register, they will be told the location of the shelter. This is expected to be the coldest Christmas in our area in more than 30 years with weekend...
Kravis backstage pass: Disney's Aladdin now playing in West Palm Beach
The Broadway production ofDisney's Aladdin is at the Kravis Centerthrough Dec. 23. Tickets start at $39. Aladdin at Kravis: A backstage look at the 236 custom costumes. "There are over 236 costumes in the show and 77 custom-built [pairs] of shoes," said Élisè Packee, who is in charge of wardrobe for the traveling production of Aladdin. "It took about 218 people in about 18 shops to build all the custom builds."
Northern blizzard could create messy situation for holiday travelers
A big winter weather system is expected to impact travelers from Chicago to South Florida just days before the Christmas holiday. "I think people are scrambling to change the flights," said Joseph Carbone of Brooklyn, New York, as he arrived Wednesday at Palm Beach International Airport. "They want to get to their destination before the storm."
