Allen Parish, LA

Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal crashes in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.

Phillip L. Veazey, 80, of Oberlin and Katlin Wayne Powell, 31, of DeRidder, both died as a result of the separate crashes.

Around 1:15 p.m., LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA 10 west of Callahan Road in Allen Parish, LSP said.

Through an investigation, it was revealed that a Veazey was traveling east on LA 10 in a GMC Sierra. For reasons still unknown, the GMC traveled into a ditch and began to overturn.

The impact caused Veazey to be ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

45 minutes later, around 2 p.m., LSP responded to a crash at the intersection of LA 112 and LA 377 in Allen Parish, according to LSP.

Through an investigation, it was revealed that Powell was driving a 1991 Peterbilt west on LA 112. At the same time, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on LA 112 in front of Powell.

LSP said that as the Chevrolet stopped and prepared to make a left turn onto LA 377, Powell began to brake hard in an effort to avoid hitting the Chevrolet. As Powell was braking, the utility poles on the trailer shifted forward, went into the cab of the Peterbilt and struck Powell, LSP said.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP. The Chevrolet sustained minor damage from one of the dislodged utility poles and the driver reported injuries.

In both fatal crashes, toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

