Fire Crews Fight Residential Fire On Castro Street, Public Asked To Avoid Area
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco firefighters advised the public to avoid the area of 1150 Castro St. Wednesday morning, as they fight a residential fire. The fire broke out at a three-story house at about 4:38 a.m. and spread to all three floors, according to a statement from the fire department.
Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Castro Valley
Alameda County firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Castro Valley. The fire was reported at 11:01 a.m. in the 2800 block of Sydney Way. The county Fire Department is advising people to avoid the area while firefighters work to put out the blaze. Copyright © 2022 Bay...
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
3 Injured In 2 Weekend Shootings
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police are investigating two shootings that left three injured over the weekend. Two people were wounded around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Mead Avenue in the Hoover Foster neighborhood of West Oakland. Police were alerted to the shootings by the city's gunshot detection system....
3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In East Bay
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay on Wednesday morning. The quake struck at 8:34 a.m. and was centered 2 kilometers northeast of San Leandro. No other details were immediately available. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
Woman Dies, Man Arrested Following Crash In Oakland Hills
OAKLAND (BCN) A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement and went down an embankment, according to police.
Man Dies In Crash Off Highway 12 East Of Fairfield
A man died when his vehicle went off state Highway 12 east of Fairfield and rolled down an embankment on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Highway 12 in the area of the Western Railway Museum. A preliminary investigation...
39-Year-Old Man Stabbed Following Late Night Dispute
A 39-year-old man was stabbed in Stockton Tuesday night following a dispute, police said. Police said the victim and two suspects were in the 1200 block of North California Street in the city's Civic District when they had a disagreement. The two suspects allegedly stabbed the man and fled the...
Apartment Fire Caused By Construction Accident Monday Left 30 Displaced
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A fire apparently caused by a construction-related accident on Monday left about 30 people displaced at an apartment complex in San Rafael, fire officials said. The San Rafael Fire Department on Tuesday released more details about the fire that was reported around 2:35 p.m. Monday at the...
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
Historic SF hotel and restaurant finds new owner
Leading up to the pandemic, the Huntington Hotel and its combined restaurant The Big 4 occupied a grand legacy atop Nob Hill in San Francisco. Movie stars from across the 20th Century were common faces in the foyer and the dimly-lit bar was a chance for regular San Franciscans to mingle with other echelons of class and wealth. “The Big 4 had the perfect balance: You could walk in from the street into a piano bar,” recalled a regular. “It was pitch-black in there; I used to say it was always midnight at The Big 4.” Then the bell tolled in March 2020, forcing the closure of both the hotel and restaurant. Peering into its disheveled doors on a recent morning, only dust and memories lingered in the building.
Man shot and killed near busy San Francisco BART station plaza
Two suspects are at large, a BART spokesperson told SFGATE.
Man Accused Of Having Ar-15 Style Rifle In Vehicle
SANTA ROSA (BCN) A Santa Rosa man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing an AR-15 style rifle and loaded handgun, police said. Angel Garcia, 20, was pulled over by a Santa Rosa police officer at 1:30 a.m. after police said he was speeding on Coffee Lane near Bluebell Drive. During...
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF
ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
Bay Area pickling business set to move into former Cowgirl Creamery space
The new business is slated to open next spring.
Downtown San Francisco restaurant Bluestem is closing after 11 years
The restaurant's last day of service will be on Christmas Eve.
Holy Names University closing after 154 years due to declining enrollment, rising costs
Holy Names University in Oakland will close after spring semester in 2023 due to declining enrollment and other struggles, officials with the 154-year-old school said Monday. Students will have the option to continue studies at Dominican University of California and graduate on schedule, and the school said faculty and staff will have the chance to work at its San Rafael campus.
The Daily 12-19-22 Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department. Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
