ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee

The body of a missing 17-year-old from Lantana was found Wednesday near Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. PBSO said detectives were actively investigating the whereabouts of Emmanuel Castaneda at about 2:30 p.m. That's when the boy's body was located near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North. Detectives...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree

Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over Palm Beach County and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said. "How could you do this to us? It's finally on the market, and we want to get it sold," Beth...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say

It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash. An arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol said Holder was driving with a blood alcohol content of .23, nearly triple the legal limit, when he drove into the wrong lanes on Dixie Highway and Grafton Avenue, sideswiped a Jeep, and hit a Cadillac head-on.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Police: 56 people arrested after 7-month-long investigation

Police in Riviera Beach said a seven-month-long undercover investigation into drug activity in the city has resulted in the arrest of dozens of people. Known as "Operation Time Capsule," the investigation was sparked by community complaints about street-level drug activity in Riviera Beach. Police said the operation targeted drug dealers...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

New Brightline station in Boca Raton begins service

South Florida residents will now have another way to travel throughout the state. Brightline service begins Wednesday at two new train stations, one in Boca Raton and another in Aventura. The Boca Raton station, located at 101 NW Fourth Street, just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Road projects scheduled in Palm Beach County as communities grow

Twenty road projects are on the books for 2023 in Palm Beach County. In the next five years, county engineers plan to make road expansions, intersection improvements and several pedestrian safety initiatives to keep up with growing traffic demands. However, plans to relieve major congestion on Northlake Boulevard west of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Boat sinks after catching fire on Intracoastal Waterway

One person is recovering after a boat caught fire in Boca Raton Monday morning. The boat caught fire at around 9 a.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway, near the Boca Raton Beach Club at 900 S Ocean Blvd. WPTV viewer Mark Weingarden captured video of smoke billowing from the boat before...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County

A popular beach is reopening to the public today. One of our area's favorite beaches is reopening to the public today. Bathtub Beach on Hutchinson Island South has been closed since early November. Hurricane Nicole caused flooding along MacArthur Boulevard. The county's Coastal Engineering Division added sand to reinforce the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Generous Wellington moms collect toys for children in need

Never underestimate a mom on a mission, let alone a group of moms. A mom group based in Wellington is making sure every child has something to unwrap this holiday season. It looks like Santa’s workshop, but it's actually Aimee Stern’s home. "Everybody pulls together and it shows...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

Martin County to open cold weather shelter this weekend

LAHIA - 1760 Southeast Salerno Road in Stuart. Salvation Army - 821 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stuart. Once participants register, they will be told the location of the shelter. This is expected to be the coldest Christmas in our area in more than 30 years with weekend...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Northern blizzard could create messy situation for holiday travelers

A big winter weather system is expected to impact travelers from Chicago to South Florida just days before the Christmas holiday. "I think people are scrambling to change the flights," said Joseph Carbone of Brooklyn, New York, as he arrived Wednesday at Palm Beach International Airport. "They want to get to their destination before the storm."
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy