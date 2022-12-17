Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Central Square wins battle of unbeaten teams over Oswego girls hoops
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team narrowly fell 44-43 to Central Square on Tuesday in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Redhawks scored a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game. The Bucs rushed up the court for a game-winning shot, and Sophia Babcock made a pass down low to Riley Reynolds who “got a great look” at the net, coach Joe Babcock said, “but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego JV girls hoops falls to Central Square
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square junior varsity girls basketball team defended home court with a 54-23 victory over Oswego on Tuesday. The Redhawks’ full-court pressure helped them get out to an early lead and “never looked back,” Oswego coach Ryan Lavner said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico girls basketball claws Syracuse West
Mexico 50, Syracuse West 23: Anyssia Ingersoll put up 24 points in the Mexico girls basketball team’s 50-23 win over Syracuse West on Tuesday. Ingersoll’s 24 points included three 3-pointers in the victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego girls basketball program helps community with Hoop Shoot
The Oswego varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams hosted their annual Holiday Hoop Shoot fundraiser over the weekend. The teams collected financial donations and shot free throws. The donations either came in a lump sum, or a certain amount per free throw made. Coaches said with the donations received, the teams bought food, clothes and gifts for local families in need. The teams helped 10 families which included 30 children, they said. After shooting the free throws, the players spent the day shopping, wrapping and delivering the gifts.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Oswego girls hockey sweeps weekend up north
Oswego 6, Saranac Lake 0: The Buc varsity girls hockey team shut out Saranac Lake on Saturday 6-0, and six players posted at least one point. Oswego scored three goals in the first period, two goals in the second and one goal in the third to secure the win.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Hannibal varsity wrestling defeats Lyons
HANNIBAL — After going back and forth in the first few bouts, the Hannibal varsity wrestling team’s match victory was never in doubt, taking a 42-24 win over Lyons on Monday. Todd Halsdorf (138 pounds) picked up the first pin of the night for the Warriors. He went...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local track teams compete at George Constantino Invite
SYRACUSE — The Fulton, Hannibal and Mexico varsity indoor track and field teams competed at the George Constantino Memorial Invitational at Onondaga Community College on Saturday. Fulton and Mexico competed in the morning session, while Hannibal was in the afternoon session.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DIRT Week to highlight 2023 Super DIRTcar season schedule
CONCORD, N.C. — After making history at Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway and ending the season in thrilling fashion, the Super DIRTcar Series is building to an exciting 2023 season. For the first time in 16 years, the Series will visit six different states and Canada — its...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Margery Walsh
Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque Isle, ME, Margery met and married her husband, Donald Walsh. Together, they moved to Fulton, NY, where they remained longtime residents. She was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton; Harpers Clothing Store, Fulton; and later retired from Alltel, Fulton, after 13 years with the company. Margery enjoyed playing cards, knitting, arts and crafts and gardening. She also loved to spend time at their family camp on Tug Hill, NY. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years: Donald Walsh; her siblings and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Harris, Rodney (Virginia) Benjamin, and Clarence (Margaret) Benjamin; and her nephew: Michael Walsh. Margery is survived by her children: Evan (Punkin) Walsh of Fulton and Nan (Dennis Longley) Jacobson of Fulton; her grandchildren: Dwight Walsh, Danielle Walsh both of GA; Ryan (Erica Riolo) Jacobson of Oswego, NY, and Aaron Jacobson of Syracuse, NY. She was excited for the future additions to the family her step great-grandchildren: Noah, Seth and Luke Hammon and she was also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no Funeral Service or Calling Hours. A private Graveside Service with Burial will be conducted in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Town Fire Department chafes under growing number of SUNY Oswego calls
OSWEGO — Over years of serving as a volunteer firefighter, Greg Herrmann has grown accustomed to being jolted out of bed in the middle of the night by the alarm tones on his pager. But lately he and the other members of the volunteer Oswego Town Fire Department have...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Helen Marie (Jodway) Richards
Helen Marie (Jodway) Richards, 89, passed away Dec. 17, 2022. She was known to her friends and family as Marie, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was the ninth of ten children born to Louis and Agnes Jodway in Bundyville, NY. After high school she...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton students ‘Take a Look at Teaching’
FULTON — According to The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), New York is facing declining enrollment in teacher education programs, increased retirements, and shortages in difficult-to-staff subject areas in districts, both urban and rural. NYSUT created “Take a Look at Teaching” grants to assist in the development of...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego continues on Princeton Review ‘Green Colleges’ guide
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s menu of sustainability activities once again earned recognition in Princeton Review’s “Guide to Green Colleges.”. SUNY Oswego is among 455 colleges in the United States and around the world to receive high rankings in administrator and student surveys on such factors as influence of sustainability issues on academic and campus experiences, administrator and student support for environmental awareness and conservation efforts, and the level of environmental issue support on campus.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Police: Fulton larceny suspect tried to get into car with child
FULTON — Police are trying to identify a man who stole $70 worth of merchandise from a store and then tried to get into a car with a child before fleeing in a separate getaway vehicle. The larceny occurred at the Family Dollar, 368 W. First St., in Fulton...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Dr. Karen Schroeder Nicholas
Dr. Karen Schroeder Nicholas, born Dec. 22, 1944, in Basking Ridge, NJ, a retired medieval history professor of Oswego, NY, died on Dec. 2, 2022, of complications related to a diverticular abscess. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward Adolph and Dorothy Cutting Schroeder, and is survived by her brothers Edward and Christopher Schroeder, her children Keith David and Jennifer Maria Nicholas, and grandchildren Spencer and Chelsea Nicholas.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Firefighters douse fire at former paper plant
OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend. At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bomb threat shutters Walmart for hours
OSWEGO – A bomb threat Sunday evening prompted the closure of an Oswego County Walmart for more than three hours in the midst of the busy Christmas shopping season. Oswego police said officers responded to the Walmart at 341 state Route 104 just after 7:30 p.m. for a possible bomb threat that had been received by an employee.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DSS workers ‘barely making ends meet’
OSWEGO — Overworked, exhausted employees struggling to pay their bills. A chronically understaffed agency straining to meet the needs of the community.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Kim Maiden Simmonds
Kim Maiden Simmonds, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Kim was born on Dec. 5, 1947, in Wales. He left school at age 16 to become a musician, and in 1965, he founded the Savoy Brown Blues Band (later shortened to Savoy Brown).He remained its only permanent member throughout the 57-year existence of the band. Considered one of music’s premier blues and blues rock guitarists, and songwriter, Kim is also discussed as one of the architects of the 1960’s British blues scene in London.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shineman Foundation marks 10 years of philanthropy
OSWEGO — Kathy Fenlon needed a miracle. It was 2013 and Fenlon, who was then executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, was trying to find funding for a project at the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe, which is operated by the youth bureau.
