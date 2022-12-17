Read full article on original website
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found an adult male employee with gunshot wounds and the suspect...
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
AZFamily
Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
KTAR.com
Suspect taken into custody after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers attempted a traffic stop when the...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Teenage Boy Kidnapped, Man Shot in Armed Phoenix Home Invasion
Phoenix Police are asking for the publics help in locating a 17-year-old boy after two armed suspects kidnapped the boy overnight after shooting a man in an apparent home invasion. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call in West Phoenix on Monday around 3:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian...
KTAR.com
Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd and Southern avenues in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police issued an alert on social media around 9:15 a.m. about an...
AZFamily
Teen kidnapped in home invasion, shooting that left man wounded in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning. A man at the home was also shot during the incident. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue...
KTAR.com
Car chase south of Phoenix on I-10 ends with vehicle rollover
PHOENIX — A car chase of a possibly stolen vehicle ended in a rollover wreck Wednesday morning south of Phoenix, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of the vehicle would not pull over after troopers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at milepost 219, south of Eloy.
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix
A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
KTAR.com
El Mirage police make 21 arrests in drug investigation
PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Tuesday in El Mirage following a five-month drug and firearm investigation, authorities said. The investigation into four properties on the same street near Thompson Ranch Road and the U.S. 60 began in July, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Phoenix house party in May
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party that happened in May. Six teenagers were shot at a house on May 29 in the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to police. Luis Torres, 18, was killed in the shooting.
AZFamily
DUI suspected in crash that shut down major intersection in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major intersection in west Phoenix was shut down following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning and police believe it was the result of impaired drivers. The collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck happened around 3:15 a.m. at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road...
'He left me with a big hole in my heart': Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a happy holiday is anything but for Angie Sanchez. Forty-eight hours ago, Sanchez was on top of the world. Now she's at a funeral home waiting to bury her boyfriend, 30-year-old Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes. Reyes was killed in a shooting...
AZFamily
21 arrested; fentanyl, meth, handgun found during El Mirage drug bust
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department has arrested 21 people and seized more than 400 fentanyl pills, several hundred grams of meth, and a handgun after searching several homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning. Investigators said they also found several homeless individuals living on...
KTAR.com
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
AZFamily
Man shot during suspected home invasion in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a suspected home invasion after a man was shot overnight in west Phoenix. Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
fox10phoenix.com
Murdered & Missing: Why haven’t police searched for Phoenix woman’s remains 3 years later?
PHOENIX - In 2019, investigators discovered a bloody crime scene at Luzeia Mathis' Phoenix apartment, but her body has never been found. FOX 10 investigates takes a deep dive into this mystery and shows us where the accused killer may have placed her. What happened?. On Sept. 20, 2019, Phoenix...
KTAR.com
Phoenix boy hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by car, pinned underneath
PHOENIX – A child in Phoenix was hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit by a car Monday night, first responders said. The 11-year-old boy was pinned under the car after the collision near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email. Crews...
