For Millbury resident John Randell, local wildlife offer a glimpse into the natural world. "My love for wildlife was influenced by my uncle who taught me about birds and nature in general," Randell explained. Wildlife of Worcester County and Beyond, a Facebook group Randell moderates, allows members to share photos, videos, and stories of sightings of bears, bobcats, birds, insects, and other creatures that call the region home. RandelI, a postal service employee of more than 36 years, graduated from Worcester State College with a degree in communications, and took some photography classes as well. Randell recently spoke with Worcester Magazine about the Facebook group, and shared thoughts on living with wildlife, including during winter.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO