This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Great Oaks Legacy Charter School in Newark partnered with two organizations to provide gifts to scholars in need ahead of this holiday season. Precious Dreams donated comfort bags with blankets, journals, socks and more for scholars who either live in shelters, temporary homes or have been displaced, to empower them to self-comfort while navigating uncertainty. From the Sole created a “shopping experience” for the scholars, providing 100 pairs of shoes for students to choose from and setting an example for how they should expect to be treated when walking into a retail space.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO