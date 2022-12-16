Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS wrestling team excels at Dover to start the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team placed third at the Dover Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, to start the season. Justin Barr, at 144 pounds, and Arthur Rosu, at 190 pounds, won individual championships in their respective weight classes to lead the WOHS Mountaineers. Barr and Rosu combined for five pins on the day, dominating their opponents to capture gold.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange to begin the season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Talia Baptiste had 11 points and three rebounds, Bella Galatt had 10 points and four assists, and Allie Harris had 9 points and five rebounds to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 47-25 win over East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls basketball team starts season 2-0
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated both Mount St. Dominic Academy and Columbia High School to begin the season. Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 20 points and six assists, junior Alexa Chapman had 11 points and four rebounds, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 7 points and 10 rebounds in the 57-37 win over Mount St. Dominic Academy on Thursday, Dec. 15.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls hoops starts season with two victories
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona and Newark East Side high schools to begin the season at 2-0. GRHS defeated Verona 40-27 on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Allison Snyder had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks; Savannah Steele had...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge hockey team defeats Montclair for first win
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge senior Rowan Brennan scored a hat trick to lead the Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to a 3-0 win over Montclair High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The win was the first of the season for the team, which improved...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS wrestling team is off to a great start, wins Irvington tournament title
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team enjoyed a busy wrestling weekend to start the season. On Friday, Dec. 16, senior captain Stacy Bloomfield wrestled at the second Garfield Girls Holiday Tournament, where she won all four of her matches with pins in the first period and won the 132-pound championship.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at two tournaments
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep varsity wrestling team was very successful in two tournaments over the weekend. At the 30th annual Beast of the East Wrestling Tournament at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center, the Pirates finished ninth among New Jersey teams. Junior Logan...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep basketball team opens the season with two victories
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team started the season with two victories last week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the team defeated Central 66-46 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and Coach Farrell Court. Senior guard Ethan Maynard led the Pirates with 20 points and four steals. Nineteen of his points were in the first half when the Pirates jumped to a 35-7 halftime lead. Senior guard Jackson Bleecker had 10 points, and senior center Darrius Phillips scored 8 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
essexnewsdaily.com
EOCHS boys basketball loses to East Side in season opener
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team fell to Newark East Side 55-44 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Josh Richards scored 16 points and Kaiyri Barkley had 12 points to pace the EOCHS Jaguars. Before the game, a...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Basketball Hall of Fame accepts nominees for second induction class
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame is accepting nominees for its second induction class. To nominate, go to eohsbballhalloffame.com. The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame had a great turnout at its inaugural induction ceremony held at the Appian Way restaurant and banquet hall in Orange on Friday night, May 20.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS military alumni gather at Army-Navy game
WEST ORANGE, NJ — It was a homecoming of sorts at the annual Army-Navy game on Dec. 10 as several West Orange High School alumni gathered in Philadelphia to catch up and watch the game. Army beat Navy 20-17 in double overtime. From left are Colin Morgan, USMA Class of 2023; Elijah Millington, USNA Class of 2024; Royson Folas, USMA Class of 2025; Vanessa Letman, USMA Class of 2024; Serena Henry, USMA Class of 2027; and Pierce Moul, USMA Class of 2024.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS Drama Club holds open-mic art event
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Drama Club held its first coffeehouse event of the school year on Dec. 2, an open-to-all event that allows students to act, sing, dance, recite poetry and perform in front of an audience. The event was held in the Little Theatre, located inside the high school.
essexnewsdaily.com
Kelly School, West Orange library team up for Multilingual Library Night
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Dec. 5, Kelly Elementary School and the West Orange Public Library co-hosted a Multilingual Library Night. Parents enjoyed a tour of the library, learning about the resources and programs available to their children and the community. Several families signed up for their first library cards and borrowed their first books.
essexnewsdaily.com
Jane Stack
On Wednesday December 14, 2022, Jane Stack passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Born in Bloomfield to the late Jacob and Lilian Kugelmann, Jane attended Immaculate Conception High school, class of 1950. Jane belonged to the St. Thomas September Club and the Belleville Club, where she enjoyed many activities with her friends. By nature, Jane was very friendly and a social butterfly. She also loved the beach, traveling, and dancing. Most importantly, Jane treasured her family.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man convicted of attempted aggravated arson
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Dec. 15 that an Essex County jury has convicted Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, of second-degree attempted aggravated arson and third-degree making terroristic threats. On Oct. 13, 2021, at about 3:20 a.m., Wilson was captured on video...
essexnewsdaily.com
Charter school in Newark and partners support scholars in need
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Great Oaks Legacy Charter School in Newark partnered with two organizations to provide gifts to scholars in need ahead of this holiday season. Precious Dreams donated comfort bags with blankets, journals, socks and more for scholars who either live in shelters, temporary homes or have been displaced, to empower them to self-comfort while navigating uncertainty. From the Sole created a “shopping experience” for the scholars, providing 100 pairs of shoes for students to choose from and setting an example for how they should expect to be treated when walking into a retail space.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJ Transit conducts second public forum on accessibility
NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 15, NJ Transit hosted its second accessibility forum as part of its continuing efforts to communicate with the public about the organization’s efforts to expand inclusion and access to public transportation for customers with disabilities. The forum was held live at NJ Transit headquarters with virtual attendance and viewing via Zoom and YouTube.
