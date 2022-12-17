Read full article on original website
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
G. Herbo, Michael Amir, Faheem Muhammad, 19 Keys, & Earn Your Leisure Headline REBUILD CHICAGOWHEREISTHEBUZZChicago, IL
thereporteronline.net
10 Places to Order Christmas To Go In Chicago
The jolliest day is right around the corner, and we know you have big plans for your Christmas Eve dinner. However, if you plan on cozying up at home, here are 10+ places to order your Christmas to go brunch, dinner, even dessert in Chicago! After all, it’s cold, it’s snowy, who’d want to leave their house if they don’t have to? I know I’m getting my fluffy blanket and movie marathon queue ready!
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois
If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
9@9: The Aldi Dress
CHICAGO – Many people go to the grocery store to shop for food, but Aldi is offering their customers a lot more these days. That includes a dress that can be purchased for a little over ten dollars. That item was featured on Tuesday morning’s “9@9” on WGN News...
oakpark.com
More chaos on Roosevelt
Distro Music Hall, a newly opened music venue on the Berwyn side of Roosevelt Road, saw gun violence within its walls late Saturday night and then chaos in the surrounding Oak Park residential neighborhood as frightened patrons scattered to the sound of the gunshots. Two patrons were wounded, non-life-threatening. Police...
WGNtv.com
When was Chicago’s last double-digit snowstorm?
It’s been almost two years. The city’s last snowstorm that produced 10 or more inches of snow occurred on Jan. 30-31 2021 when the Chicago area was hit by an official 10.8-inch snowfall. Snowfall on January 30 totaled 4.5 inches, followed by 6.3 inches on January 31. The snow began around 2 pm on January 30 and continued for more than 30 hours before ending during the late evening on January 31. The snow was accompanied by strong and gusty winds to more than 40 mph which produced some blowing and drifting. After that storm, the city’s largest snowfall was 6.9 inches which fell about two weeks later on February 15-16. Last winter’s biggest snowfall was just a 5.7-inch affair on January 23-24, 2022.
Should You Mask Up for Holiday Gatherings? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc is Saying
With cases of COVID-19 and influenza continuing to climb across the Chicago area, many residents are wondering what risk holiday travel and family gatherings entail with Christmas just days away. While CDC data shows Cook County and most of the Chicago area remaining under a "medium" COVID-19 community level, Chicago's...
North Side records store closes after two decades
A Lincoln Park record shop has closed its doors after two decades on Clark Street. A steady stream of customers has been coming into Dave’s Records since Dave Crain announced on Election Day that he was permanently closing Sunday night.
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each Other
Kenshon Ward, Shante Bohanan, Joanna Wright, and Malo "Chris" GulleyPhoto byTrue Case Files. The unbelievable murders & disappearances in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, as reported by True Case Files and The Charley Project.
cwbchicago.com
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Body pulled from Chicago's Diversey Harbor identified as Peter Salvino
CHICAGO - On Tuesday night, emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished over the weekend. Officials with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department were on scene, along with CFD’s Scuba...
Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper
‘Tis the season of miracles, and to the Roberts family, their son Cooper — a survivor of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park — certainly is one. And his mother Keely Roberts hopes his story and recovery can inspire all this season. “We really do believe in miracles,” she wrote in a Dec. […] The post Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper appeared first on The Record.
Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash. Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear […]
fox32chicago.com
Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
fox32chicago.com
Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes
CHICAGO — New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was...
fox32chicago.com
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
Coyote reports are up in Chicago this year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's coyote season in Chicago – we always see more of them during the winter months. But with coyote reports up this year, we wanted to know what's going on and where most are being spotted. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the answer to that query is Lincoln Park – the community area adjacent to the largest expanse of the lakefront park of the same name, bounded by Diversey Parkway on the north, North Avenue on the south, Lake Michigan on the east, and the North Branch of the Chicago River on the west. Lincoln...
This little pup will make a perfect addition to your family this holiday season
Happy Howell-days! Meet Howell, one of the nearly 100 adorable puppies and kittens are making their way to PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center throughout the week.
fox32chicago.com
Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning. Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.
947wls.com
For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow
The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
