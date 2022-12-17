ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Mendive Middle School evacuated because of reported threat

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mendive Middle School was evacuated while police investigated the report of a threat at the school, according to the Washoe County School District (WCSD). The evacuation was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 and WCSD reported that police had determined that the school is safe and students had returned to the building just after 8 a.m.
SPARKS, NV
Three people, two pets displaced after house fire in north Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three adults and two pets are without a home after a house fire in north Reno on Wednesday afternoon. According to RFD, the house is completely damaged after the kitchen fire spread throughout the house. Original story:. Crews are battling a...
RENO, NV
Season of Giving: Black Wall Street

Over the course of December — News 4-Fox 11 will highlight several nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Black Wall Street in Reno was created to meet the present needs of the black community. at-risk teens and underserved minorities in the Reno-Sparks area.
RENO, NV
City of Reno menorah lighting commemorates first day of Hanukkah

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno officially lit the menorah at city plaza to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah. The menorah was lit in front of dozens of attends on Sunday afternoon. Attendees enjoyed a festival of lights with donuts, chocolate gelt,...
RENO, NV
A look at the life of an Amazon package from Reno fulfilment center

So many people are turning to Amazon this holiday season for the perfect gift and making sure it arrives on time. News 4-Fox 11 got a behind the scenes look at the life of a package at the Amazon fulfilment center in north Reno. Photojournalist Justin Case (yes, that's really...
RENO, NV
Season of Giving: Urban Roots

Over the course of December - News 4-Fox 11 will introduce you to non-profits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Urban Roots provides garden education for people across the Truckee Meadows. They focus on changing the way kids eat and learn. They're in the process of expanding their services to all ages.
TRUCKEE, CA
Gardnerville man killed in crash on US-395

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Gardnerville man was killed in a crash on US-395 early Saturday morning. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US-395 at Mile Marker 9 in Douglas County on Dec. 17 at just before 5:15 a.m.
GARDNERVILLE, NV

