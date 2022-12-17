Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Reno
'I know what it is like to be hungry,' Reno non-profit seeking communal kitchen
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Rural Emergency Assistance (REAP) in Reno is looking for space where they can prepare food once a week. Every Saturday at Barbra Bennett Park, volunteers with REAP set up a portable table and hand out warm food, along with hygiene products to those in need.
FOX Reno
Mendive Middle School evacuated because of reported threat
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mendive Middle School was evacuated while police investigated the report of a threat at the school, according to the Washoe County School District (WCSD). The evacuation was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 and WCSD reported that police had determined that the school is safe and students had returned to the building just after 8 a.m.
FOX Reno
Three people, two pets displaced after house fire in north Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three adults and two pets are without a home after a house fire in north Reno on Wednesday afternoon. According to RFD, the house is completely damaged after the kitchen fire spread throughout the house. Original story:. Crews are battling a...
FOX Reno
Ex-Sparks fire chief facing drug charges demands to be reinstated, threatens lawsuit
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mark Lawson, the former Sparks fire chief asked to resign amid a felony drug case since filed against him, demanded to be reinstated to his role Wednesday. In a letter to Sparks city officials obtained by News 4-Fox 11, attorneys for...
FOX Reno
Season of Giving: Black Wall Street
Over the course of December — News 4-Fox 11 will highlight several nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Black Wall Street in Reno was created to meet the present needs of the black community. at-risk teens and underserved minorities in the Reno-Sparks area.
FOX Reno
Bail set at $1 million for Reno murder suspect rearrested four years after release
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Washoe County judge has bet a $1 million bail for a man accused of murdering a woman in Reno in late 2016. Robert Paul Eikelberger, appeared before Judge Kathleen Drakulich on Dec. 16 where he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
FOX Reno
City of Reno menorah lighting commemorates first day of Hanukkah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno officially lit the menorah at city plaza to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah. The menorah was lit in front of dozens of attends on Sunday afternoon. Attendees enjoyed a festival of lights with donuts, chocolate gelt,...
FOX Reno
A look at the life of an Amazon package from Reno fulfilment center
So many people are turning to Amazon this holiday season for the perfect gift and making sure it arrives on time. News 4-Fox 11 got a behind the scenes look at the life of a package at the Amazon fulfilment center in north Reno. Photojournalist Justin Case (yes, that's really...
FOX Reno
Season of Giving: Urban Roots
Over the course of December - News 4-Fox 11 will introduce you to non-profits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Urban Roots provides garden education for people across the Truckee Meadows. They focus on changing the way kids eat and learn. They're in the process of expanding their services to all ages.
FOX Reno
Catholic Charities hosting annual Christmas dinner for those in need at St. Vincent's
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will host their annual Christmas dinner for people in need on Sunday. More than 1,000 Christmas meals will be served thanks to the generosity of the Sparks Nugget. Anyone in need is invited to receive a free holiday meal.
FOX Reno
Over 15,000 passengers expected to pass through Reno airport over holiday season
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is expected more than 15,000 passengers over the next two holiday weekends. The busiest days are expected to be Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2. If you are traveling via airplane this holiday season, you are...
FOX Reno
Gardnerville man killed in crash on US-395
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Gardnerville man was killed in a crash on US-395 early Saturday morning. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US-395 at Mile Marker 9 in Douglas County on Dec. 17 at just before 5:15 a.m.
Comments / 0