FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
pix11.com
Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show
New York Living's Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at the show.
pix11.com
Boy, 12, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: NYPD
A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint by a group in the Bronx last week, police said.
pix11.com
Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark
At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly 1,700 people homeless in Newark. Officials, trying to turn the tides, announced a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Jumper pulled from East River by Manhattan Bridge: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was found dead in the East River Tuesday after possibly leaping from the Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY and NYPD sources said. According to NYPD and FDNY, at approximately 3:06 p.m. the...
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
pix11.com
Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store
Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000.
pix11.com
New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end
The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative.
pix11.com
Protesters vandalize NYC councilman’s home with hateful anti-drag graffiti
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Manhattan councilmember’s home and office were vandalized with hateful graffiti by anti-drag protesters on Monday, police said. Councilmember Erik Bottcher helped organize Drag Story Hour, a storytelling program where drag performers read children’s books, on Saturday at a Manhattan library that drew protests and counter-protests, the lawmaker said on Twitter.
pix11.com
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water
People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable.
Man, woman hit and killed by L train in Manhattan
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman and a man were fatally struck by an L train in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, officials said. The victims were hit at the Sixth Avenue station just before 10:30 a.m., authorities said. The 63-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear […]
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
CBS News
NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves
Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
pix11.com
Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story conditions later this week in NY, NJ
Expect some sunny skies with a mix of cold temperatures before stormy conditions move in toward the end of the week.
pix11.com
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MTA worker shoots man during argument in Brooklyn subway station
An MTA worker shot and critically injured a man who threatened to assault him and his coworker inside a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, police said. The shooting unfolded inside the Union Street R-train station at the border of Gowanus and Park Slope just after 9 p.m. amid a dispute between two MTA workers and a 39-year-old straphanger, cops said. The uniformed staffers — a revenue electronic maintainer and an armed transit revenue collector — were waiting for a southbound R train when an irate man started shouting at them and threatened to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press conference near the scene. When the train arrived,...
pix11.com
Climate change chat with family during the holidays
This could be the coldest holiday weekend in decades, and that could inspire some family talk about climate change. Environmentalist Heather White explains how to have that conversation.
pix11.com
Student stabbed at Uniondale High School
A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
pix11.com
Uber drivers turn off the app and protest
New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise.
pix11.com
Workplace diversity
The importance of diversity in the workplace, and the challenges that professionals from communities of color face in the corporate world.
NBC New York
Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say
A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
