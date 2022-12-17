Read full article on original website
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
'1923' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals the Insane Price Tag Attached to 'Yellowstone' Spinoff
You only need to take a quick look at the 1923 trailer to realize that you’re witnessing a production that doesn’t come cheap. Filmed on location on at least three different African countries (South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania), with Hollywood heavyweights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the lead, and prioritizing practical effects, the Yellowstone origin story is massive in scale – and in an interview with Deadline, series creator Taylor Sheridan revealed just how massive money-wise.
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
'There's Something Wrong With The Children' Trailer Shows Possessed Kids Running Wild
Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.
10 Best Portrayals of Mrs. Claus On Screen, From Goldie Hawn to Angela Lansbury
When it comes to Christmas movies, shows, or specials, most people always think of Elf or other undisputed Christmas classics. But the truth is there are plenty of great portrayals of the happiest time of the year for people to enjoy depending on what they are looking for during the holiday season.
'Mythic Quest' Hands Out Real Christmas Bonuses to Lucky Fans
Employees of Mythic Quest were finally compensated for their hard year of work during the Christmas episode "The 12 Hours of Christmas," and now the show has awarded fans with Christmas bonuses of their own for simply surviving the year and watching the hit comedy. Over on Instagram, CEO David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) and his assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) asked fans, or "Mythic Quest employees," to share their highs and lows from 2022 to the series' official page. They then surprised several lucky fans with a video call thanking them for their loyalty to the fictional company and awarding them with $1000 for a hard year's work.
Exciting ‘The Terminal List’ Announcement Coming Soon Says Amazon Studios' Television Head
Fans of the Chris Pratt-led military thriller The Terminal List have been eagerly awaiting news on a potential Season 2 at Prime Video. In terms of watch time, the series was a massive success pulling an average of 1.6 billion minutes watched across its eight-episode first season. Pratt himself even teased that there was more on the way during an appearance on Jack Carr's, the author of the book the series was based on, podcast. Since then, it's been crickets.
How Does Time Travel Work on 'Kindred'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Kindred. In the world of science fiction, there are many ways to travel through time. Some, like the kids and adults in Dark, use tunnels connecting different time periods, while others, such as the Doctor, use a time machine to jump from past to present to future. And then there’s FX’s new series, Kindred.
10 Best 'Christmas Vacation' Characters, Ranked Naughty To Nice
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation became a classic Christmas comedy among the likes of A Christmas Story and Scrooged when it hit theaters in 1989 as the third installment of the Vacation film series. Starring Chevy Chase as the festive family man you just can't help to root for, the movie follows Clark Griswold as he attempts to have a big family Christmas despite his relatives, in-laws, and even his kids acting Grinch-like.
Stop the Slander: Spider is Fundamental to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Spoiler Alert: This piece contains major spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterJames Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is a cinematic feat to behold, and I'll stand by that statement until the day that I die. After years of the first Avatar being the butt of jokes and the constant complaint that nobody but Cameron wants five Avatar movies, we finally have The Way of Water, and it's magnificent. Alongside other 2022 blockbusters like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, it's proof that the auteur blockbuster is still alive, and can still thrive in a landscape ever-dominated by franchise films that all feel the same.
‘Blood’ Trailer Asks How Far Would You Go to Save Your Children [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Blood, an upcoming horror film set to release this January. The movie follows a recently divorced mother (Michelle Monaghan) who’s pushed to the brink of sanity while trying to save her son from a mysterious disease. The exclusive trailer starts with Jess...
'Babylon' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Damien Chazelle's Hollywood Epic
If there ever was a utopian place of outrageous luxury, steeped in decadence, filled with larger-than-life characters; where everything/everyone is rich with temptation, then it was right here on earth, in the heart of Hollywood. But that was another era, when cinema was not just motion-picture, it was an experience, a way of life that people wanted to live, breathe, and feel in their skin and bones. It was the Golden Age of Hollywood, a kingdom of excess and exuberance. The latest period epic Babylon captures the industry’s crucial period in the 1920s when it was transitioning from silent films to talkies.
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
HBO Max 2023 Preview Teases 'The Last of Us,' 'The Idol' and More
2022 has been quite the year of ups and downs for television shows, from many series being cancelled, others getting renewed, and a whole slew of upcoming ones to look forward to. As we prepare to head into 2023, HBO Max has shared a preview video for their current 2023 slate. The video features HBO and HBO Max originals, including the highly-anticipated The Last of Us, new seasons of hot titles like Succession, Barry, and Our Flag Means Death, and other new shows like Velma and Love and Death.
'The L Word: Generation Q': Joey Lauren Adams Talks Joining Season 3 & Filming The Dating Game With Margaret Cho
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.]. The third season of the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q explores love, friendship and family, in all of their forms, but while some relationships are strengthened and others are reignited, some are also not faring so well. While Alice’s (Leisha Hailey) love life has been a bit chaotic recently, a connection with Taylor (Joey Lauren Adams), a barista she met on the set of her show, leads to exploring something deeper, but also makes them realize that they don’t really know each other at all.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Edie Falco Reveals She Thought the Movie Had Come Out "Years Ago"
Whether you’re a fan or not, you know that Avatar: The Way of Water took a long time to come out. A long, long time. In fact, it took so long that even actors who are in the movie found themselves shocked at the reveal that the movie was finally in theaters. That’s the case with Edie Falco, who went on The View this week and commented that she thought the movie had already come out years ago.
Pennywise Showdown: Skarsgård vs. Curry - Which 'IT' Is Better?
The name "Pennywise" is enough to stir horror in the stoutest of people, and thanks to the depiction of the character by two exceptional actors, that horror has now spread across generations. Tim Curry scarred thousands of people with his portrayal of Stephen King’s Pennywise in the 1990 IT TV miniseries. Bill Skarsgård scarred thousands more with his Pennywise in the 2017 IT movie and its 2019 sequel. Two actors that brought different things to the character. Different, evil things that made each depiction unique and iconic. But there can only be one definitive portrayal, so who will it be - Curry, or Skarsgård? Let the Beatdown of the King Clown begin!
The True Story Behind Festivus
When we say Happy Holidays, it's meant to wish everyone the best this time of year, no matter their religion or lack thereof, or what they celebrate. There’s Christmas of course, but that's obviously not the only holiday during the season. Festivus, on December 23rd, may not be a traditional holiday, or a real one if you want to be technical about it, but it is one that means a lot to many for a variety of reasons.
