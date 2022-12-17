MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around this afternoon, however the odds for rain are slim. Mostly cloudy conditions will hang with Middle Georgia all day, however temperatures will be warmer due to the lack of rain. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds from the northeast at 7-15 mph keeping the real-feels in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts will likely reach speeds between 20-25 mph this afternoon. A couple of stray showers are possible, but we likely will not see many of them until after the sun sets.

