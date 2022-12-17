Read full article on original website
Shower chances drop as cloudy skies remain Wednesday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around this afternoon, however the odds for rain are slim. Mostly cloudy conditions will hang with Middle Georgia all day, however temperatures will be warmer due to the lack of rain. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds from the northeast at 7-15 mph keeping the real-feels in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts will likely reach speeds between 20-25 mph this afternoon. A couple of stray showers are possible, but we likely will not see many of them until after the sun sets.
Scattered showers possible Thursday ahead of dangerous cold
The wedge front has kept Middle Georgia stuck in the clouds for the day with off and on light rain. Thursday, clouds will stay in place for most of the day, as temps warm back to the 50s. A few scattered showers will be possible during the day, but higher...
Staying mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday
Rain will be ending across Middle Georgia this evening leaving us with cloudy and cold conditions overnight. Lows will be dropping into the upper 30s by early Wednesday, but some clearing is possible through the day. Even with some sunshine peeking in, highs will be limited to the upper 40s...
Local emergency officials offer tips on staying safe during record cold temps
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the weather outside turning frightful, Middle Georgia leaders are preparing for the worst. Macon-Bibb County Emergency Services is preparing for freezing temperatures this weekend. Macon-Bibb County EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says there are many ways to prepare your home before the arctic blast moves...
Local shelters preparing to help residents seek shelter during frigid temperatures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Frigid temperatures are making their way to Middle Georgia later this week, and local shelters are already preparing to provide a place of warmth. United Way of Central Georgia is working with local resource centers to make sure shelters have what they need to accommodate those looking to escape the bitter cold.
Local auto service providers offer tips on keeping your car safe during cold weather
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s important to make sure you have adequate shelter ahead of the upcoming cold temperatures, but it’s also important to make sure your vehicle is protected. Auto service providers say there are a few things to know before you hit the road for...
Families receive toys during downtown Macon giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A surprise toy giveaway happened in Downtown Macon Wednesday thanks to a small group of dedicated Maconites. When the Anita Ponder and Friends Feast, an event that provides food for families in need, fell through this year due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the people involved were unhappy about not being able to help Middle Georgians, so organizer Sandy Bryant got a group of sponsors together to help throw a surprise toy giveaway on Cherry Street.
Macon-Bibb celebrates 400th blight demolition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County celebrated its 400th blight demolition Tuesday, marking a huge milestone in the ongoing fight against blighted structures. “It is a great day to be in Macon-Bibb County,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said. “We’re so excited to be here. As we know, we’ve been working on this a long time. It’s been a long time coming, and let me get something straight from the very beginning, we’re celebrating passing 400 demolitions in less than two years on this focused effort.”
Bruce Elementary students receive bikes donated by 100 Black Men of Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Bruce Elementary School in Macon received a nice Christmas surprise on Tuesday. The organization “100 Black Men of Middle Georgia” delivered more than 50 bikes to the students. They got to pick out their own bike and take it home for Christmas.
Warner Robins Police investigating Wednesday shooting on Kevin Court
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says officers responded to 108 Kevin Court just after 4:30 in reference to a person being shot. That’s where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
81-year-old killed in Hancock County fire
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early in December, a fire in Hancock County killed an 81-year-old on Barnes Road. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, investigators responded to a morning home fire on Barnes Road after neighbors reported hearing a woman shouting before hearing an explosion and seeing fire at the residence.
Macon man dies after being struck by vehicle on December 18
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who was struck by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue on Sunday, December 18 has died. That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who identified the victim as 64-year-old Emanuel Jones. Jones, who told 41NBC this is the 13th pedestrian death in...
Salvation Army of Greater Macon distributes toys from Angel Tree Project
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army of Greater Macon is making sure every child will have a present under the tree for Christmas this year. Residents lined up to receive gifts Monday as volunteers rounded up presents for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree giveaway. Sgt. Melissa White...
Johnson County “Operation Sleighride” leads to drug bust, arrests
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with Laurens County deputies, Georgia State Patrol Troopers, and Department of Corrections K-9 units worked together to put on “Operation Sleighride”, which resulted in 19 felony arrests and 14 misdemeanor arrests. The enforcement campaign was put...
Dodge County 19-year-old charged with Arson
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19-year-old from Eastman is being charged with arson. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Investigators were called out from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to respond to a residential structure fire on Ninth Avenue in Eastman, this fire caused moderate to severe damage to the 41-year-old house that was uninhabited at the time.
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office releases new body cam footage after deputy-involved shooting last week
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – We are learning new information and seeing the body camera footage of a deputy involved-shooting that happened in Baldwin County last week. Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee held a news conference Monday to give an update on the shooting that happened at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church...
