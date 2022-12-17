Read full article on original website
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Christmas Day 2022
Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *CareArc COVID-19 testing canceled Thursday. *Lyon County Law Enforcement Center office closed Thursday. Offender registration and fingerprinting will not be available, so people need to make appointments for next week. Community Groups...
‘A good person, through and through:’ Emporia veteran Aaron Bura passes away at 99
Longtime local veteran Aaron Bura has passed away just short of his 100th birthday. Bura will be remembered for a lot of things, notably his caring nature. Here’s fellow veteran Ed Rathke:. Bura was born in Ramona in January 1923 and served as a technical sergeant in the Army...
11 area wrestlers ranked in KWCA rankings
Eleven area wrestlers are ranked in this week’s Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Seven are from Emporia High. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is the top-ranked wrestler in 5A and all classes at 150. Davian White is fifth at 165. Lukas Hainline is fifth at 138. Bobby Trujillo is sixth at 215.
Negotiations ongoing for potential sale of Emporia Country Club
Negotiations continue to sell the Emporia Country Club. The Country Club board held a meeting Tuesday and continued conversations about selling the property to an ownership group led by Emporia businessman Skip Evans. Country Club Board President Steve Neill says the sale could close early next year. All other official...
Another holiday gift: Lower gas prices
With Christmas approaching, you’re getting a bit of a gift with lower gas prices. Gasoline has been trending lower for several months and is as low as $2.83 a gallon in Emporia. Kansas AAA Vice President of Governmental Relations Shawn Steward says this is welcome news and well-timed. Gas...
WEATHER: Onset of freezing drizzle leading to slick conditions areawide
KVOE listeners have already been alerted — repeatedly — to the hazards connected to a winter storm set to affect the area by Wednesday night. Another component to the storm is complicating travel as we speak. Freezing drizzle began pushing across parts of Lyon, Chase and Morris counties...
Emporia States Jaedon Pool an Academic All-American
(esu) Another post-season honor for Emporia State senior Safety Jaedon Pool, he is a First-Team Academic All-American as selected by College Sports Communicators. Pool has a 3.78 GPA in biology/chemistry. He is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll as well as being an MIAA Scholar-Athlete.
11 area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Eleven area basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings. The Emporia High girls remain third in Class 5A. Area-wide on the girls side, Madison is fifth in 1A-Division I while Burlingame is seventh. Lebo is still ranked second in 1A Division II. On the...
WEATHER: ‘This is the real deal’ — winter storm, wind chill watches posted for area counties
Brutal cold and blowing snow look to be quite likely for the entire KVOE listening area for Thursday. Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are now in a winter storm watch from 12 am Thursday to 12 am Friday, with Chase and Greenwood counties in a related watch from 12 am to 6 pm Thursday. The National Weather Service is now expecting at least four inches of snowfall areawide.
WEATHER: Emporia, Lyon County announce warming shelter locations, Sheriff’s Office mentions policies for stuck vehicles
With brutal winter conditions expected Thursday and Friday, the city of Emporia and Lyon County have announced several warming center locations. The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Law Enforcement lobbies will be two of the locations. Pets will be welcome if the owner can control them. First Congregational Church,...
Vehicle-deer collision season remains active in Lyon County
It’s not just the holiday season across the KVOE listening area. The vehicle-deer collision season, unfortunately, continues with numerous wrecks since the unofficial start of the season in October. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says deer are prevalent outside the Emporia city limits — and, in some cases, in town as well, with reports near the Michelin and Norfolk facilities in southeast Emporia and the Emporia Rescue Mission and Trusler Sports Complex in northeast Emporia.
Reported injury crash noted near Kansas Turnpike’s Admire-Council Grove exit
Several departments have converged on the site of a reported injury crash northeast of Emporia. Emporia EMS and Reading first responders joined Lyon County deputies at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 148 southbound, about a mile northeast of the Admire-Council Grove tollgate and 21 miles northeast of the Emporia gate, shortly before 12:30 pm. Early indications are one vehicle was involved. Further details are pending.
Jobless rate flat at state level, slightly lower — mostly — areawide
Unemployment numbers stayed flat at the state level between October and November. The Kansas Department of Labor says the jobless rate stayed at 2.8 percent month-to-month. The November 2021 jobless rate was also 2.8 percent. Locally, Emporia’s jobless rate declined slightly, from 2.3 to 2.2 percent. Lyon County’s jobless rate...
Lyon County Commission action meeting pushed to Friday afternoon
The Lyon County Commission’s action session has been postponed. Normally, the meeting is at 9 am Thursday, but the weather forecast prompted county officials to delay the meeting to 1 pm Friday. The County Courthouse is closed all day and Lyon County District Court is also closed Thursday. Regardless...
Emporia City Commission establishes task force on homelessness during final meeting of 2022 Wednesday
A little over a month after approving a controversial policy prohibiting “unlawful camping” on city property, Emporia City Commissioners have now established a task force aimed at identifying issues and resources related to the city’s homeless population. Commissioners unanimously approved the task force’s establishment Wednesday morning and...
Montana man accused of trying to use SUV as deadly weapon near Emporia set for preliminary hearing
A Montana man accused of trying to use an SUV as a deadly weapon will be in Lyon County District Court next month for a preliminary hearing. Jacob Anthony Culver, a resident of Great Falls, had his first official court appearance Monday and will have a preliminary hearing Jan. 18 before Judge Doug Jones.
Emporia Recreation Commission narrows priorities for future capital improvements during final 2022 meeting Monday
Emporia Recreation Commissioners have not approved any capital improvement projects to move forward, however, they now have a clearer roadmap for how they would like to proceed in the near future. During the commission’s monthly meeting Monday evening, commissioners discussed their main priorities for future improvements and came to an...
Lyon County authorities still seeking information on November deer poaching incidents
The Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is still looking for clues as it investigates two separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Incidents were reported Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia, with one deer shot in each incident.
EMPORIA FATAL HIT-AND-RUN: Alvarado steps forward, cooperating with authorities; Emporia Police names victim
Emporia Police officers say the suspect in Thursday’s fatal hit-and-run incident has come forward to cooperate with authorities. Officers have also named the victim in the case. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says 50-year-old Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez of Emporia was killed in Thursday night’s incident at Sixth and Constitution. Meanwhile,...
CareArc, USD 253 to hold student vaccination clinic
CareArc has announced a special vaccination clinic for local students next month. Marketing Director Justin Ogleby says CareArc is partnering with USD 253 Emporia to have the clinic Jan. 4 between 5-7 pm at CareArc, 420 W. 15th. Ogleby says the clinic is for any and all students who need to catch up on their scheduled vaccinations, including COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia, chicken pox, HPV, meningitis, diphtheria, whooping cough, measles mumps rubella or MMR, tetanus and polio.
