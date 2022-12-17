ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Christmas Day 2022

Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *CareArc COVID-19 testing canceled Thursday. *Lyon County Law Enforcement Center office closed Thursday. Offender registration and fingerprinting will not be available, so people need to make appointments for next week. Community Groups...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

11 area wrestlers ranked in KWCA rankings

Eleven area wrestlers are ranked in this week’s Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Seven are from Emporia High. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is the top-ranked wrestler in 5A and all classes at 150. Davian White is fifth at 165. Lukas Hainline is fifth at 138. Bobby Trujillo is sixth at 215.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Negotiations ongoing for potential sale of Emporia Country Club

Negotiations continue to sell the Emporia Country Club. The Country Club board held a meeting Tuesday and continued conversations about selling the property to an ownership group led by Emporia businessman Skip Evans. Country Club Board President Steve Neill says the sale could close early next year. All other official...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Another holiday gift: Lower gas prices

With Christmas approaching, you’re getting a bit of a gift with lower gas prices. Gasoline has been trending lower for several months and is as low as $2.83 a gallon in Emporia. Kansas AAA Vice President of Governmental Relations Shawn Steward says this is welcome news and well-timed. Gas...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia States Jaedon Pool an Academic All-American

(esu) Another post-season honor for Emporia State senior Safety Jaedon Pool, he is a First-Team Academic All-American as selected by College Sports Communicators. Pool has a 3.78 GPA in biology/chemistry. He is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll as well as being an MIAA Scholar-Athlete.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

11 area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings

Eleven area basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings. The Emporia High girls remain third in Class 5A. Area-wide on the girls side, Madison is fifth in 1A-Division I while Burlingame is seventh. Lebo is still ranked second in 1A Division II. On the...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: ‘This is the real deal’ — winter storm, wind chill watches posted for area counties

Brutal cold and blowing snow look to be quite likely for the entire KVOE listening area for Thursday. Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are now in a winter storm watch from 12 am Thursday to 12 am Friday, with Chase and Greenwood counties in a related watch from 12 am to 6 pm Thursday. The National Weather Service is now expecting at least four inches of snowfall areawide.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Vehicle-deer collision season remains active in Lyon County

It’s not just the holiday season across the KVOE listening area. The vehicle-deer collision season, unfortunately, continues with numerous wrecks since the unofficial start of the season in October. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says deer are prevalent outside the Emporia city limits — and, in some cases, in town as well, with reports near the Michelin and Norfolk facilities in southeast Emporia and the Emporia Rescue Mission and Trusler Sports Complex in northeast Emporia.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Reported injury crash noted near Kansas Turnpike’s Admire-Council Grove exit

Several departments have converged on the site of a reported injury crash northeast of Emporia. Emporia EMS and Reading first responders joined Lyon County deputies at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 148 southbound, about a mile northeast of the Admire-Council Grove tollgate and 21 miles northeast of the Emporia gate, shortly before 12:30 pm. Early indications are one vehicle was involved. Further details are pending.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Jobless rate flat at state level, slightly lower — mostly — areawide

Unemployment numbers stayed flat at the state level between October and November. The Kansas Department of Labor says the jobless rate stayed at 2.8 percent month-to-month. The November 2021 jobless rate was also 2.8 percent. Locally, Emporia’s jobless rate declined slightly, from 2.3 to 2.2 percent. Lyon County’s jobless rate...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Commission action meeting pushed to Friday afternoon

The Lyon County Commission’s action session has been postponed. Normally, the meeting is at 9 am Thursday, but the weather forecast prompted county officials to delay the meeting to 1 pm Friday. The County Courthouse is closed all day and Lyon County District Court is also closed Thursday. Regardless...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commission establishes task force on homelessness during final meeting of 2022 Wednesday

A little over a month after approving a controversial policy prohibiting “unlawful camping” on city property, Emporia City Commissioners have now established a task force aimed at identifying issues and resources related to the city’s homeless population. Commissioners unanimously approved the task force’s establishment Wednesday morning and...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CareArc, USD 253 to hold student vaccination clinic

CareArc has announced a special vaccination clinic for local students next month. Marketing Director Justin Ogleby says CareArc is partnering with USD 253 Emporia to have the clinic Jan. 4 between 5-7 pm at CareArc, 420 W. 15th. Ogleby says the clinic is for any and all students who need to catch up on their scheduled vaccinations, including COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia, chicken pox, HPV, meningitis, diphtheria, whooping cough, measles mumps rubella or MMR, tetanus and polio.
EMPORIA, KS

