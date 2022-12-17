Read full article on original website
Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash. Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear […]
ComEd Deploys Several Hundred Extra Workers in Preparation of Power Outages During Upcoming Winter Storm
In preparation for a significant winter storm that will upend travel for the Chicago area just ahead of the Christmas holiday, officials from ComEd joined city officials Wednesday morning in announcing steps taken to be ready for the storm's impact. Strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures and moderate-to-heavy snow is expected...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 82, critically injured in vehicle crash in Niles
NILES, Ill. - A woman was critically injured in a vehicle crash in Niles Wednesday. Niles police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash around 3:43 p.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Howard Street. A Honda Civic driven by an 82-year-old woman collided with a Honda Accord that...
Ice-Covered Roads, ‘White-Out' Travel Conditions Expected From Incoming Winter Storm
As a dangerous and significant winter storm bringing heavy blowing snow, winds gusting up to 55 miles-per-hour and wind chills low enough to cause frostbite makes its way to the Chicago area, the National Weather Service is warning that road conditions later this week are expected to be "life threatening."
How to Track Chicago's Snow Plows
As the Chicago area braces for dangerous weather conditions brought on by a major winter system, you may be looking ahead, wondering when crews will come by to clear the oncoming snow from the streets. Launched in 2012, “Plow Tracker" allows residents to follow which streets are being cleared of...
Person critically hurt after falling out of moving car in Morton Grove: Police
A White Nissan SUV was traveling east on Dempster, approaching Austin, when a passenger in the back seat fell out of the vehicle and into the roadway, Morton Grove police said.
How to Check Illinois Road, Driving Conditions During Winter Storm
With a dangerous winter storm projected to barrel through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, citing that forthcoming high winds and snowfall will create a hazardous situation. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so through maps and...
cwbchicago.com
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
‘Blizzard-like' Conditions Prompt Adler Planetarium to Announce Closures
Adler Planetarium announced Wednesday closures will be in effect due to oncoming weather that is forecasted to bring heavy snow, fierce winds and dangerous temperatures into the Chicago area. To keep potential visitors home, the planetarium said it will be closed Friday and Saturday. "Due to forecasted snowy and blizzard-like...
Will Chicago See a Blizzard? Here's What's Needed For Those Conditions to Form — And Why Snow Totals May Not Matter
The entire Chicago area is now under a winter storm warning that begins Thursday and brings with it measurable snowfall, white-out conditions, winds gusts of up to 55 miles-per-hour and wind chill temperatures below 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. According to the warning, which will remain in...
classichits106.com
Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed
INGLESIDE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train in suburban Chicago. The boy and woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon’s crash near Ingleside in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the car’s driver, a 70-year-old man, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary findings show that the car failed to heed the rail crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate directly into the train’s path. The county coroner’s office identified those killed as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport.
‘Life-Threatening' Travel Conditions Possible in Chicago Area This Week During Winter Storm
A dangerous combination of heavy snow, fierce winds and bone-chilling cold will combine to create potentially “life-threatening” travel conditions later this week in the Chicago area, with motorists urged to postpone unnecessary travel if possible during the height of the storm. According to the National Weather Service, the...
Less snow coming, but city still braced for dangerous winds and temperatures
The Chicago region is no expected to get less snow than originally forecasted, but city officials are encouraging residents to take precautions because conditions will still be dangerous.
Museums, Zoos and More: Chicago Attractions Announce Closures Due to Weather
An oncoming major winter system is expected to complicate travel plans, forcing a flurry of closures. The National Weather Service has placed the entire Chicago area under a winter storm warning. According to the warning, "falling and blowing snow will result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible."
NBC Chicago
Here's What Experts Recommend if Motorists Become Stranded During a Winter Storm
Motorists are being urged to use extreme caution for an approaching winter storm taking aim at the Chicago area, but they're offering tips for those who absolutely have to travel in the hazardous conditions. Those conditions could include heavy or blowing snow at times, with ferocious winds expected to last...
Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chicago area, white out conditions expected at times
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Chicago area that will take effect starting tomorrow, beginning at noon and running through 6 a.m. Saturday. 2 to 5 inches of snow, with 50 mph winds is forecasted.
ComEd Prepares to Respond to Power Outages During Upcoming Winter Storm
With a potentially significant winter storm forecasted to greatly affect the Chicago area later this week, ComEd announced Tuesday that preparations are being made to respond to potential power outages. Additional equipment and crews will be on hand for ComEd as significant snowfall and high winds alongside bitterly cold temperatures...
Disabled veteran killed in Chicago fire at apartment on city's West Side, neighbors say
Neighbors said the victim was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who used a wheelchair.
Chicago Area Rises to Winter Storm Warning, Indiana County Sees Blizzard Warning
The entire Chicago area has been upgraded to a winter storm warning ahead of a major winter system set to arrive just ahead of the holiday weekend. At the same time, one Indiana county was elevated to a blizzard warning as officials warn of "white out" conditions, power outages and measurable snow.
NBC Chicago
