Mount Prospect, IL

fox32chicago.com

Woman, 82, critically injured in vehicle crash in Niles

NILES, Ill. - A woman was critically injured in a vehicle crash in Niles Wednesday. Niles police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash around 3:43 p.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Howard Street. A Honda Civic driven by an 82-year-old woman collided with a Honda Accord that...
NILES, IL
NBC Chicago

How to Track Chicago's Snow Plows

As the Chicago area braces for dangerous weather conditions brought on by a major winter system, you may be looking ahead, wondering when crews will come by to clear the oncoming snow from the streets. Launched in 2012, “Plow Tracker" allows residents to follow which streets are being cleared of...
CHICAGO, IL
classichits106.com

Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed

INGLESIDE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train in suburban Chicago. The boy and woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon’s crash near Ingleside in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the car’s driver, a 70-year-old man, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary findings show that the car failed to heed the rail crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate directly into the train’s path. The county coroner’s office identified those killed as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Museums, Zoos and More: Chicago Attractions Announce Closures Due to Weather

An oncoming major winter system is expected to complicate travel plans, forcing a flurry of closures. The National Weather Service has placed the entire Chicago area under a winter storm warning. According to the warning, "falling and blowing snow will result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible."
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

