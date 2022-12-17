ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKTV

New transparency law aims to create equal pay for all

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday, creating a pay transparency law that will require employers to list salary ranges for all jobs and promotions that are advertised. "In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections...
WKTV

First legal marijuana dispensary opening in NYC next week

NEW YORK (AP) - New York's first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana is set to open Dec. 29. The opening of the Manhattan dispensary will mark the long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that will certainly become one of the country’s most lucrative. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Snowmobilers not happy about Holiday Hunt Law

The Holiday Hunt law is the equivalent of coal in the stocking for snowmobilers. "To me, it's clearly evident that Governor Hochul does not support snowmobiling in New York State," says Dave Adams, President of CNY Snow Travelers. The Holiday Hunt law extends bow and muzzle loader hunting season for...
WKTV

SNAP recipients will receive maximum benefits for December

ALBANY, N.Y. -- SNAP recipients will again receive maximum benefits for the month of December as they have since the start of the pandemic. The state is using $234 million in federal funding to support the increases, which Gov. Kathy Hochul says will go back into the state's economy. "These...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

NYSDOT crews prepare for tricky travel conditions with flash freeze expected Friday

Drivers are advised to be off the roads, if possible, by noon on Friday when a sudden drop in temperature will cause tricky travel conditions across the Mohawk Valley. With rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast for Friday morning, a flash freeze around noon will cause the water on the roads to quickly become ice. And with the amount of snow already on the ground, there could be ponding or flooding before the temperature drops.
WKTV

Preparing for flash freeze

NYSDOT crews are getting ready for a sudden drop in temperature Friday that will likely lead to icy roads. NYSDOT crews prepare for tricky travel conditions with flash freeze expected Friday. Drivers are advised to be off the roads, if possible, by noon on Friday when a sudden drop in...
WKTV

Local impacts of the late-week storm

If you haven't heard by now, a large portion of the country will see significant impacts from a large storm moving across the country. This area of low pressure will develop Thursday in the Great Plains and track to our northwest on Friday. The storm is expected to rapidly develop and be quite strong, causing damaging winds, rain, snow, and ice across the country.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Lake effect snow continues Monday

Morning: Light snow. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 31. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. high 29. Low 19. The weather starts out unsettled this morning as lake-effect snow starts to move into parts of the Mohawk Valley. This could cause tricky travel for your commute today. Weather turns relatively dry for the middle of the week before we are tracking another widespread system bringing rain/snow or a wintry mix. Cloudy tomorrow, with highs near 30 and some sun on Wednesday, with highs around freezing.
WKTV

Widespread snow comes to an end

Tonight: Snow comes to an end. Low 19. Tuesday morning: Cloudy. Low 20s. Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy. Upper 20s. Tuesday evening: Cloudy. Low 20s. Lake effect snow will have a high impact on the evening commute across the Mohawk Valley. Expect poor visibility and slippery roads along with an additional 1-3" of snow accumulation. The snow will gradually end this evening with cloudy skies tonight. Overnight lows in the upper teens.

