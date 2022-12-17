Read full article on original website
WKTV
New transparency law aims to create equal pay for all
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday, creating a pay transparency law that will require employers to list salary ranges for all jobs and promotions that are advertised. "In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections...
WKTV
First legal marijuana dispensary opening in NYC next week
NEW YORK (AP) - New York's first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana is set to open Dec. 29. The opening of the Manhattan dispensary will mark the long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that will certainly become one of the country’s most lucrative. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that...
WKTV
Snowmobilers not happy about Holiday Hunt Law
The Holiday Hunt law is the equivalent of coal in the stocking for snowmobilers. "To me, it's clearly evident that Governor Hochul does not support snowmobiling in New York State," says Dave Adams, President of CNY Snow Travelers. The Holiday Hunt law extends bow and muzzle loader hunting season for...
WKTV
SNAP recipients will receive maximum benefits for December
ALBANY, N.Y. -- SNAP recipients will again receive maximum benefits for the month of December as they have since the start of the pandemic. The state is using $234 million in federal funding to support the increases, which Gov. Kathy Hochul says will go back into the state's economy. "These...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley unemployment rates up slightly for November
Unemployment rates in the Mohawk Valley were up slightly from October to November, according to the New York State Department of Labor. Data from the labor department shows unemployment is down 1% overall from November 2021 to November 2022.
WKTV
UPD identifies suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart with public's help
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police received more than 25 calls from concerned citizens Tuesday to help identify suspects in a theft at the North Utica Walmart. UPD posted a security photo on its Facebook page of four suspects in a theft that happened on Dec. 3. Police received more...
WKTV
NYSDOT crews prepare for tricky travel conditions with flash freeze expected Friday
Drivers are advised to be off the roads, if possible, by noon on Friday when a sudden drop in temperature will cause tricky travel conditions across the Mohawk Valley. With rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast for Friday morning, a flash freeze around noon will cause the water on the roads to quickly become ice. And with the amount of snow already on the ground, there could be ponding or flooding before the temperature drops.
WKTV
Tens of thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, injuring at least two people, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34...
WKTV
Preparing for flash freeze
NYSDOT crews are getting ready for a sudden drop in temperature Friday that will likely lead to icy roads. NYSDOT crews prepare for tricky travel conditions with flash freeze expected Friday. Drivers are advised to be off the roads, if possible, by noon on Friday when a sudden drop in...
WKTV
Local impacts of the late-week storm
If you haven't heard by now, a large portion of the country will see significant impacts from a large storm moving across the country. This area of low pressure will develop Thursday in the Great Plains and track to our northwest on Friday. The storm is expected to rapidly develop and be quite strong, causing damaging winds, rain, snow, and ice across the country.
WKTV
Lake effect snow continues Monday
Morning: Light snow. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 31. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. high 29. Low 19. The weather starts out unsettled this morning as lake-effect snow starts to move into parts of the Mohawk Valley. This could cause tricky travel for your commute today. Weather turns relatively dry for the middle of the week before we are tracking another widespread system bringing rain/snow or a wintry mix. Cloudy tomorrow, with highs near 30 and some sun on Wednesday, with highs around freezing.
WKTV
Widespread snow comes to an end
Tonight: Snow comes to an end. Low 19. Tuesday morning: Cloudy. Low 20s. Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy. Upper 20s. Tuesday evening: Cloudy. Low 20s. Lake effect snow will have a high impact on the evening commute across the Mohawk Valley. Expect poor visibility and slippery roads along with an additional 1-3" of snow accumulation. The snow will gradually end this evening with cloudy skies tonight. Overnight lows in the upper teens.
