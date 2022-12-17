Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Money Stolen In Wooldridge Road Burglary
Money was taken in a burglary on Wooldridge Road in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered a home and took $780 in cash without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
whvoradio.com
Two Men Charged With Attempted Forgery
Two Memphis, Tennessee men were charged with attempted forgery after a report of a kidnapping at the Travel Inn in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping they searched the motel room of 46-year-old Michael Sanders and 42-year-old Sheldon Winston and found a printer, a computer, and 19 blank check pages.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Hopkinsville
A Tennessee man was charged with trafficking drugs after a report of the disturbance on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 34-year-old Jorge Morales who fit the description of someone who left the scene during a disturbance and he attempted to conceal a backpack in a vehicle.
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Cincinnati, Ohio woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Man Enters Plea In East 2nd Street Shooting
A Cadiz man charged in connection to a February 2020 shooting in Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Travis Mayes was charged with first-degree assault after police said he shot Derrell Bateman in the abdomen on East 2nd Street. Bateman was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment and identified Mayes as the shooter.
whvoradio.com
Defense Mulling Over DNA Evidence in Spikes Murder Case
A Christian County Circuit Court judge has set a deadline for the Commonwealth’s Attorney to get some discovery turned over to the attorney of Bobby Spikes, who is accused of killing a Hopkinsville man last year. Spikes, who had dual addresses of Hopkinsville and Princeton, is charged with the...
WBKO
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Police Offers Tips To Counter Porch Pirates
With the rush on for last-minute online Christmas shopping, the Cadiz Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant about packages that are expected to be delivered this week. Cadiz Police Chief Duncan Wiggins said a good tip is to put technology to work for you. Wiggins also said to...
whvoradio.com
Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In South Campbell Street Wreck
A wreck on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car on East 14th Street collided with a car that was southbound on South Campbell Street. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Three Princeton men charged after forgery of stolen checks
Three Princeton men have been charged after a three-month long investigation concerning checks stolen from an elderly woman. Princeton detectives began investigating in October when an 86-year old reported that 14 checks were forged on her account totaling $4,550. On December 9, detectives said 54-year old Dwayne Hale was served...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Sara Brunson was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street.
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
KFVS12
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating tool theft
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft. According to the sheriff’s office, s deputy responded to Kuttawa at Huck’s Travel Center around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 for a reported theft. They said approximately $820 worth of tree cutting...
whvoradio.com
Several People Injured Interstate 24 Wreck
Several people were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was in the emergency lane when the driver attempted to get back in the westbound lanes and pulled into the path of a truck. Three ambulances were...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
whvoradio.com
Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court
During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Lafayette Wreck
Deputies have released the name of a Christian County woman that was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver 42-year-old Amber Bowling lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn several times ejecting her.
WSMV
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
Comments / 0