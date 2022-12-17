ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

When is Kylian Mbappe next match? PSG, France schedule for upcoming games in 2022, 2023

After the bitter disappointment of losing the World Cup final on penalties to Argentina, Kylian Mbappe will be desperate to get back onto the field for club side PSG. With another Ligue 1 title to chase and a knockout tie with Bayern Munich on the horizon in the Champions League, he'll be looking to hit the ground running on his return to club action.
Gareth Bale included in L'Equipe's worst team of the World Cup after early exit with Wales

Wales hero Gareth Bale was listed as one of the worst players at the World Cup by French sports newspaper L'Equipe. WHAT HAPPENED? Despite scoring Wales' only goal of the competition - a penalty against USA - Bale was included in the worst XI of the competition. The talisman was unable to inspire his team to victory as they crashed out at the group stage with one point.
Why Dave Rennie isn't to blame for Australia's poor results

As Mario Balotelli's saying goes, a postman doesn’t celebrate when he delivers the post. That’s their job, that’s what they’re expected to do, and anything less is a problem. If someone doesn’t receive their parcel in three to five business days, then that very same postman...
