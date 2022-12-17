Read full article on original website
Aggie Student Bonfire members provide free firewood for BCS residents at Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — This weekend, the Brazos Valley is expecting to see an extreme drop in temperatures. On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon, Student Bonfire had a crew composed of 10 A&M students cut and distribute truckloads of firewood for BCS residents bracing for the cold. Senior Student Bonfire...
A local daycare is showing the importance of giving back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Christmas is just days away, and the theme of giving back to your community has been a common theme throughout the Brazos Valley this holiday season. Here in the Brazos Valley, a local daycare has given back to families by collecting hundreds of items for the Brazos County food drive.
Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter
BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this winter. As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to. Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan...
Warming centers open up in the Brazos Valley ahead of dangerous freeze
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The upcoming cold front is bringing a dangerous drop in temps and in order to stay safe, warming centers are opening up around the Brazos Valley to protect those who need shelter. Here is a list of some warming shelters around the area that community...
Ismaili community gifts 100 brand new bikes to Brazos Valley Children
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In south College Station Wednesday, the Ismaili community in the Brazos valley hosted its first-ever 100-bike giveaway for Christmas. "I'm very grateful and thankful for them you know thinking about other families in need and helping us out during this time," the mother of a recipient, Angelica Covarrubias said. "She loves playing outdoors and she loves using roller skates so she kind of likes being a little daredevil, so bikes are great gifts for Christmas."
Brazos community shows solidarity in finding missing Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thousands of people are coming together in hopes of trying to find missing Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang. Shortly after the 22-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 18 by College Station Police, community members, including Hoang's family and friends, started a Facebook group to help with their mission.
Kiddie Academy of Bryan and College Station give back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Children from the Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan helped donate food items and gifts this holiday season. Together, they donated over 400 food items to the Brazos County Food Drive. In addition, the Kiddie Academy of College Station hosted a...
The Aggieland Humane Society is seeking fosters for their furry friends
BRYAN, Texas — As many in Brazos Valley warm their homes up in preparation for Christmas, animal shelters are in dire need for people to foster pets during the winter holiday. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing on Christmas Day in the Bryan-College Station. However, the Aggieland Humane...
Over 100 Hours: Search for Tanner Hoang continues
CALDWELL, Texas — As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old. Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16...
Robertson County drought disaster declaration extended through Jan. 13, 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County has revealed that their disaster declaration related to drought conditions has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023. The previous disaster declaration was set to expire on Friday, Dec. 16. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
Former Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society finds a new role with the American Red Cross
BRYAN, Texas — The Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross announces that Jennifer Young will be its new Executive Director beginning Dec. 19. Young announced last week that she would be stepping down from her Executive Director position at Aggieland Humane Society. Prior to working for...
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
A Bryan family is being honored for a $40,000 donation towards a joint fundraising project spearheaded by Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas — As we head into the new year, the Bryan Independent School district is making resolutions to help a family in need with their home build project in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity. For a year, the district has worked to build a home for one deserving...
A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project
BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.
The Salvation Army is handing out 2,800 gifts to kids in Bryan/College Station
BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station is ready to hand out more than 2,800 gifts to families in the Angel Tree program on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16. Since Nov. 12, volunteers from the community have been working diligently to get everything ready for...
Robertson County Judge to finish term by end of year
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Charles Elliot has nearly reached the end of his term as the County Judge for Robertson County. Elliot said he is a longtime native of Franklin, which serves as the county seat for Robertson County. The County Judge said he started his position back in 2014 and has worked with commissioners and accomplished several projects within the area.
Oldham Goodwin buys Meals on Wheels building in Bryan, seeks several improvements
BRYAN, Texas — Oldham Goodwin Group announced that, along with other local businesses, it will be buying the Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels building at 203 West 30th Street in Bryan. Oldham Goodwin is receiving help from its investors to buy the building, make several improvements and keep the...
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley sees uptick in missing person cases during November
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the month of November, the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley shared several cases of people that were reported missing. Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, said that it’s not conclusive as to whether or not there is was an increase in cases as opposed to every other month. Fleeger stated that their group was highly involved in several cases during November.
