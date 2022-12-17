Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Caitlin Clark reaches 2,000 career points in Hawkeyes’ rout
Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 on Wednesday for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game — tying Elena Delle Donne for the quickest women’s or men’s Division I player to reach 2,000 career points since at least 1999-00, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
kiwaradio.com
Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program
Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes took on the Eastern Illinois Panthers in what was expected to be a walkover opponent for Iowa. However, things did *not* go to plan for Iowa, and they suffered what’s undoubtedly one of the biggest college basketball upsets in recent memory. Iowa blew an eight-point halftime lead and lost 92-83 to an Eastern Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees
By Kevin White The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Recruiting: Texas RB Terrell Washington Jr. Commits to Hawkeyes
With the early national signing day fast approaching, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been putting in a lot of work both on the recruiting class of 2023 and in the transfer portal. In the last 24 hours, the Hawkeyes have added another commitment from the prep ranks and over the last several weeks, they’ve added a pair of impact transfers from Michigan.
Week 3 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman The Battle of Waterloo is one of the toughest dual tournaments in the state year in and year out. Teams from all parts of Iowa gather in Waterloo at the Young Arena. A new team took home top honors, as Osage was crowned champions of the dual meet for ...
Sioux City Journal
As Proctor wavers, Hawkeyes add Princeton DB
As the University of Iowa football team’s top-rated commitment in its 2023 recruiting class contemplates a late flip to Alabama, the Hawkeyes continue to build a class that will sign letters of intent on Wednesday. Iowa picked up a verbal commitment Monday from Teegan Davis, a versatile athlete from...
hawkeyesports.com
Jessica Matthews Signs With Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Monday that Jessica Matthews has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. Matthews, a native of Hertforshire, England, is the highest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) doubles ranked teenager...
KCRG.com
Iowa and Iowa St. basketball schedule changes
‘I never want to go back’: Afghan refugee in Cedar Rapids hopes for permanent legal status. “I don’t see any future for my kids. I don’t feel—I feel that they are not safe anymore. Because of my family background, that we are working for the U.S. Army for almost 15 years,” said Akbari.
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football receives pledge from in-state 2023 DE
Iowa added a commit to its 2023 class on Monday. Ryan Kuennen announced that he’ll be staying in the state of Iowa. Kuennen is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a DE that is unrated by 247Sports. The other school that sent Kuennen an offer was Northern Illinois.
Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me
On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa basketball tweaks tip-off times in light of impending severe weather
Iowa basketball is gearing up for a midweek men’s and women’s double-header on Wednesday. In light of the impending severe weather sweeping across the country, the Hawkeyes are shifting those game times. Previously set for a late afternoon and evening doubleheader, Iowa is moving up the tip-off times...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We’re putting the whole state on notice’: Hawks finish 3rd at Battle of Waterloo
The Ankeny wrestling program is moving into uncharted territory. The Hawks turned in a spectacular performance on Friday and Saturday at the Battle of Waterloo, where they advanced to the championship bracket for the first time ever and defeated two nationally-ranked teams en route to a third-place finish overall. “I...
unipanthers.com
Former UNI Football Player, Wife Donate $1 Million to UNI-Dome Renovation
A member of the powerhouse early-1990s Panther football team has pledged a seven-figure gift to renew the UNI-Dome for the next generation. While at the University of Northern Iowa, Brad Baumler '93 played an integral role in the Panther linebacker corps, including the 1992 squad that finished with a 12-2 record. Graduating with a degree in industrial technology, Brad, along with his wife Mary Lynn, have invested $1 million to show their support for Panther student-athletes.
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
[WATCH] Music Superstar Surprises Cedar Falls Native
Never meet your heroes...unless you're one Cedar Falls native then TOTALLY meet your hero. If you do, they might end up surprising you!. Jay Allen of Cedar Falls instantly became a fan favorite on NBC's 'The Voice' when he shared his story about his mother's battle with Alzheimer's earlier this year.
ourquadcities.com
Augie prison education program earns $1M grant
Augustana College’s Prison Education Program will get a $1-million grant over 10 years from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation, the college announced Monday. The sustaining grant will provide APEP $100,000 annually, allowing the program to serve more. students with greater resources, according to a Monday release. It also will...
ourquadcities.com
Augie and Ambrose to partner in master’s program
St. Ambrose University recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College to create a pathway that allows Augustana students to meet degree requirements established by St. Ambrose for their Master of Science in Exercise Physiology (MSEP) program. The agreement provides many admissions advantages and options for students to transfer...
Comments / 0